ASI’s Week of Welcome returns to CSULB as virtual event

Associated Students, Inc.’s Virtual Week of Welcome returned to Long Beach State Monday, starting with a kick-off morning event to celebrate the second-ever online fair.

Week of Welcome will continue through Jan. 29, split into two sessions daily from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., providing students multiple opportunities to log on the app, Eventsential, and get in contact with student organizations.

According to Sabrina Ware, Beach Pride events coordinator, 180 student organizations have registered for Week of Welcome, including groups like Campus Couture, Latinx Student Union and Queer and Allies. Students can also learn more about sororities and fraternities at CSULB or attend sessions for campus programs like the Basic Needs Program or Counseling and Psychological Services.

While spring 2021’s Week of Welcome will be “almost identical” to fall’s virtual Week of Welcome, according to Ware, there will be a virtual escape room for students to participate in on Jan. 29 starting at 6 p.m. The special event will require students to register in advance to reserve a spot for the escape room and students can participate in teams.

Other events include Speed Friending on Jan. 26 as well as a live DJ playing a set on Zoom on Jan. 27.

During the ASI Kick-Off event, Government Elections Officer Helen Rodriguez said that there will be information sessions about the upcoming student government elections. Interested students can learn more about open positions like college senators or the executive office, as well as position responsibilities and the application process.

Students that participate in sessions like the Kick-Off Event, which will continue until 1 p.m., or special events later in the week, will have the opportunity to win prizes like Amazon gift cards or CSULB merchandise.

To register for Week of Welcome, visit ASI’s website.