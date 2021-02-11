How to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Long Beach safely

Whether you’re celebrating with a partner or having a girl’s night in, the coronavirus pandemic won’t stand in your way this year of sharing the love.

Things to do:

A Very Valentine’s Day Livestream Brunch

Hosted by singer and songwriter Alyssandra Nighswonger, the livestream will feature local artists, musicians and poets sharing their works on love and all things romance.

Viewers can log on starting at 11 a.m. on YouTube to enjoy the festivities. The live stream ends at 2 p.m. and participants are encouraged to dress festively and get in the loving spirit.

Long Beach Marriott

Tired of being cooped up in your house after what seems like a never ending cycle of stay-at-home orders? Long Beach Marriott is offering a special package for those looking for a little extra luxury away from home.

A bottle of house champagne, fresh strawberries and a 2 p.m. late checkout, in case the night runs longer than anticipated, will accompany the $119 room.

Book now at marriott.com.

Blockhead Brigade Valentine Pack Walk & Parade

The love between a dog and its owner is undeniable. Blockhead Brigade, a local non-profit pitbull rescue, wants to celebrate that bond with its furry-friend friendly Valentine’s Day event.

Starting at 9 a.m. at Alamitos Heights Park, dogs and their walkers will maintain social distancing. Free dog treats and a kissing booth will also be available.

Homemade cookies, t-shirts and other items will be raffled off to support the organization.

Painting with a Twist

Do you want to create a truly memorable night with the one you love? Check out Painting with a Twist, a local paint studio, Valentine’s Day specials.

Starting Friday, Feb. 12, painters can enjoy exploring their creative sides either from home or in the studio. Ranging from $33 to $45, each guided panting experience is themed for different kinds of love, from romantic, to friendship to parent and child.

Reserve your spot now for a unique Valentine’s Day experience at paintingwithatwist.com.

Fair Trade Long Beach Second Saturdays

A collection of local merchants, activists and business owners, Fair Trade Long Beach is offering lovers and lovers of shopping a chance to support local businesses this Saturday with their monthly Second Saturdays Sidewalk Sale.

Buy yourself something or treat that special someone to something new. The outdoor market, located at Parkview Village Shops, is open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Masks and social distancing are required. Hand sanitizer will be made available and those who are not feeling well are asked to stay home.

Things to eat:

Appu’s Cafe Valentine’s Box Dinner

Rather than elbow your way through a crowded Second Street or sit in a backed up drive-thru, have dinner for two delivered to your house while supporting a local business.

Appu’s Cafe, a Long Beach based vegan and vegetarian restaurant, is curating and delivering Valentine’s Box Dinners. Each box includes a three course meal for $65 for the couple, girlfriends or very hungry and lonely heart.

Place your order by calling Appu’s Cafe at (562) 452-7772 or order online at www.appuscafe.us.

While supplies last.

Art Theatre Curbside Concessions

Celebrating love doesn’t have to be reserved for just one day. Enjoy your person, or yourself, on Saturday by picking up a customizable concessions package from the Art Theatre Long Beach.

Between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. those who place their order by Friday at 5 p.m. can pick up their movie time favorites.

There are four different bundle options as well as a la carte selections. Alcoholic beverages are available for purchase and ID must be provided at the time of pickup.

Pick out your bundle before it’s too late.

Romeo Chocolates

Nothing says love quite like a box of chocolates, no matter the form it comes in. Long Beach-based chocolate shop Romeo Chocolates has plenty of variety in its offerings this holiday.

From melting hearts cocoa bombs to classic chocolate covered strawberries, there’s plenty of options to say “love” in the most delicious way.

Frosted Cupcakery

Although a box of chocolates may be the classic route to show love on Valentine’s Day, a box of handmade cupcakes might be even better. Local bakery Frosted Cupcakery is whipping up special flavors for the special weekend.

From royal white and vanilla buttercream to vegan chocolate and “chocolate” buttercream, Frosted Cupcakery has flavors as plain or exotic as your love life.

There are about just as many ways to get these delectable treats as there are to say “I love you.” Pre-orders over the phone are accepted until Saturday, Feb. 13. Those who come in on Sunday will be allowed to select two dozen cupcakes.

For those who pre-order, walk up pick up and curbside delivery are available. All those who come in person to the shop are asked to wear a mask.

Delivery through Postmates, GrubHub, UberEats and DoorDash will also be available through Sunday.

Sweet Retreat Donuts

If chocolate or cupcakes aren’t your thing then maybe deep fried, glazed treats are for you. Sweet Retreat Donuts, a local bakery, is selling a special “Sweet Treats & Forever Blooms” from Friday, Feb. 12 to Sunday, Feb. 14.

The box includes four dried floral arrangements meant to last longer than just the Hallmark holiday and four Valentine’s themed donuts.

Pre-orders and walk-ins are both available, but supply is limited so order fast.

Orders can be made online or over the phone at (562) 612-0506.