The city of Long Beach is home to many small business owners, but with the hardship that the coronavirus pandemic brought to these businesses, it is important to support the community by shopping local.

But by shopping local, residents also have the opportunity to make a conscious decision to support Black-owned businesses in Long Beach.

The Daily Forty-Niner presents a map of currently open Black-owned businesses in Long Beach operating from a storefront or residence, from restaurants to retail to barbershops.

If you know a Black-owned business that is not on this map, please email [email protected] with the name of the business.

1. Parkland Skateboards

Parkland skateboards takes skate culture and brings it to life. These boards are made with seven-ply maple and each board ranges from $45 to $55. They are based out of Long Beach and ship within five to ten days.

2. Ladie Kakes

Ashley Arnold, the owner of Ladie Kakes, fondly recalls spending her youth in the kitchen making boxed cake. From classics like cookies and cupcakes to fun desserts like whoopie pies, Ladie Kakes offers a personal experience for her clients. Based out of Long Beach, Ladie Kakes is available to deliver these delectable orders placed online.

3. Louisiana Charlie’s

Louisiana Charlie’s offers the finest in New Orleans cuisine. This waterfront restaurant in Shoreline Village has something for everyone. Delicacies like frog legs and beloved classics like chicken wings are available at the Long Beach location.

4. Lash Brow and Beyond

Georgette Hubbard is a licensed esthetician, proud Long Beach resident and owner of Lash Brow and Beyond. According to Hubbard, her business was created out of a desire to make women feel beautiful. Luxury services include eyelash set fills, removals and brow shaping and range from $50 to $200. Lash Brow and Beyond is located at 646 Long Beach Blvd., Unit 213 in Long Beach.

5. Cloud 9 Beauty Bar

At Cloud 9 Beauty Bar, the team aims to be a mini-vacation for their clients. Sip on a mimosa while you relax and get your nails, eyebrows and hair done. Service prices range from $10 eyebrow waxings to $250 weave installations. Visit the beauty bar on 10th street.

6. Shades of Afrika

Renee Quarles started Shades of Afrika in 1992 with the goal of offering a unique experience to their shoppers. Shades of Afrika holds over 300 book titles as well as collectibles, jewelry and beauty supplies. The Long Beach location also houses a natural hair salon, Natural Kinx Waves, that utilizes locally made products and hosts events like poetry nights and yoga classes.

7. Derrick’s on Atlantic

Derrick’s on Atlantic is owned by six Bixby Knolls residents, including Velika Turner. Derrick’s offers the finest in authentic Central Texas cuisine. Though they have limited services during COVID-19, they’re still offering contactless delivery and online pickup. If you’re looking for a bite of southern heaven, Derrick’s is the place for you.

8. Bundts on Melrose

Jeff and Amanda Beasley opened their bakery Bundts on Melrose in 2012 and have been serving their baked goods made with “passion and love” for almost nine years. Don’t let the name fool you—this couple-owned bakery does more than delicious bundt cakes. They also make gourmet cookies, gourmet nuts, smokin’ crackers and bundt bites. Individual treats cost anywhere from $3 to $7 and a pack of 24 bundt cakes are sold for $45. The Beasleys have their usual spread of flavors, but they like to spice it up by periodically adding flavors to remind you of days in the kitchen, baking with grandma.

9. Lucy’s Boudoir

Lucy’s Boudoir is devoted to making you feel good. They offer free regular bra fittings as well as fittings specialized for mothers to be, people who have had mastectomies, brides and much more! The team of professionals are also available to alter any bra. From wire replacement to swimsuit strap conversion, they’ve got you covered. Alteration services can cost from $2 to $30, depending on the service. High quality lingerie and accessories are also available at the Long Beach location and online.

10. Heavenly Boutique

Heavenly Boutique celebrates funky femininity. They offer unique styles fit for all occasions. Rosalind, the owner of Heavenly Boutique, is no stranger to the latest trends and was even voted “Best Dressed” in high school. On average, most items sell in the $40 range, but Rosalind is dedicated to providing an invaluable customer experience.

11. Play Nice

Play Nice is a concept space that offers an outlet for creativity and a slew of trendy clothing items to promote activism and individuality. They have three exclusive items for sale right now, ranging from $45 to $130. Though they are currently not conducting events due to the pandemic, they offer a space for creative events like open mic nights and art experiences.

12. Bougie Gurlz Clothing Boutique

Reid Rich is the CEO of Bougie Gurlz, an upscale, trendy boutique. Bougie Gurlz offers a range of dresses, power suits and trendy ensembles to help you feel like your best self. The Long Beach boutique gives you the designer look without the designer price tag. You can find these styles online or at their Long Beach location.

13. Wonderful Hands Holistic Wellness Center

Johneen Hardwick is a California certified massage therapist and the owner of Wonderful Hands Holistic Wellness Center. The CSULB alumni uses her magic hands to rehabilitate, soothe and provide a getaway for her clients. The Long Beach location offers a range of soothing services as well as homeopathic and herbal remedies.

14. Firm Hands

Jonathan Ware, owner of Firm Hands, comes highly requested by plenty of satisfied customers featured on their website. Issues like headaches and decreased energy can be quickly remedied by a 30-minute massage session with Ware. Customers leave not only feeling refreshed and soothed, but enriched by knowledge Ware passed onto them about how to care for their bodies.

15. Better Bodies Fitness Center

Chuckie Miller is no stranger to the importance of fitness. The former NFL player works with clients to create custom workout routines for their skillsets with his expertise at Better Bodies Fitness Center, based in Long Beach.

16. Ebony Yoga

Ebony Yoga offers classes, no matter your skillset. Whether you’re looking to improve your skills or learn a newest of skills. Ebony Yoga has got you covered!

17. Georgia’s Restaurant

Georgia’s Restaurant offers soul food that is sure to fix even the sourest moods. The Long Beach location is currently open for pickup and delivery.

18. La Empanada Mama

La Empanada Mama is based out of Long Beach and the finest in, you guessed it, empanadas. La Empanada Mama has got it down to a science when it comes to her delicious food, available for delivery on only Thursday and Sunday.

19. A Beautiful California Florist

Josy Johnson started A Beautiful California Florist to explore the artistry of flowers. Johnson’s business offers a wide range of fresh flowers certain to brighten anyone’s day. Teddy bears formed by flowers and classic bouquets will never go out of style, so make sure to visit A Beautiful California Florist and support a small business this spring!

20. In the Cut Barbershop

In The Cut Barbershop, according to their website, is an old-fashioned style barbershop and is home to three barbers, including master barber Levi Williams. According to the website, Williams wants to create an environment comfortable for everyone at In The Cut Barbershop.

21. Consistent Cutz

Consistent Cutz is a barber shop off of Seventh Street owned by Tino Griffin who, according to an article about Griffin in VoyageLA, began cutting hair in his garage. He was complimented for his consistency in his haircuts and has since become a full-time barber.

22. Village Treasures

Village Treasures has been part of the Long Beach community since 1997, owned and operated by Max Viltz. The store sells authentic African artifacts and textiles, all collected by Viltz.

23. Ambassador Liquor Store

Ambassador Liquor Store is a liquor store known for its extensive collection of Black-owned alcohol brands. The liquor store’s Instagram is known to not only highlight new additions to what’s in stock, but celebrate its customers and the people behind the liquor they sell.

24. Sal’s Gumbo Shop

Sal’s Gumbo Shack has been open since 2012, and offers customers authentic Louisiana cuisine, from Jambalaya to seafish boils.

25. Royal Gourmet Cookies

Royal Gourmet Cookies is a bakery owned by Emerald Austin that makes homemade cookies by the dozen for customers to order and pick up. The business is currently operated out of her home, and Austin also offers larger portions of her cookies for catering.

26. J. Looney’s New Orleans Culture Food Restaurant

J. Looney’s is a family-owned restaurant serving New Orleans style cuisine. Currently, the restaurant closes on Mondays, so be sure to check out their FaceBook or Twitter pages for updated information.

27. Twins Smokehouse BBQ

Twins Smokehouse BBQ does Louisiana style barbecue in Long Beach. The restaurant does dine-in, take-out and catering services and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

28. Color Culture Hair Artistry

Color Culture Hair Artistry is a hair salon in Long Beach that specializes in colorful hair dyes and highlights for all types of hair, including curls, as well as color correction.

29. Law Offices of Michele A Dobson

Michele A Dobson is an attorney and her firm specializes in defending nonprofits and small business owners. Dobson has been practicing the law for over 24 years and, according to her website, is a Long Beach native.

30. Stitch Virgin Hair Boutique

Stitch Virgin Hair Boutique sells lace wigs, extensions, clip-in ponytails and more. The boutique is closed on Sundays and Mondays and offers online shopping.

Paris Barraza contributed to this article.