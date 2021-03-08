Onlookers view the neon lights through the storefront windows of the Loiter Galleries during the opening night of the exhibit on Mar. 6. Photo credit: Giselle Palomera
IN PHOTOS: Exhibit of neon lights brightens Long Beach nights through windows

An installation of neon lights is on display for community members to view safely at the Loiter Galleries in Long Beach.

“Safe in the Light,” which was opened to the public on March 6, features brightly colored lights in a series of shapes and patterns meant to send a message of light amid the current time.

Long Beach- This neon art piece is titled, 'Seeds and Weeds.' The funds collected through donation from this art exhibit are meant to go towards an Emergency Artists Relief Fund.
A neon art piece by Linda Sue Price titled “Seeds and Weeds,” currently on display at the “Safe in the Light” exhibit. Photo credit: Giselle Palomera
Long Beach- Linda Sue Price uses various techniques to bend and shape the neon tubes. This one uses a diamond-like substance and various colors.
Linda Sue Price uses various techniques to bend and shape the neon tubes. This one uses a diamond-like substance and various colors. Photo credit: Giselle Palomera

It is the newest exhibit at the Loiter Galleries, featuring work by neon artist Linda Sue Price, who has been working with this medium since 2004, according to her website. The exhibit’s neon lights will turn on as soon as the sun sets in Long Beach, and viewers can experience the exhibit through the gallery’s windows while practicing social distancing.

Long Beach- 'Turn Left When You Exit The Cave,' is on display in the front of the exhibit. This exhibit is meant to be seen from across the street and not from the inside.
“Turn Left When You Exit The Cave,” is on display in the front of Loiter Galleries. This exhibit is meant to be seen from across the street and not from the inside. Photo credit: Giselle Palomera
Curves Ahead is on display at the Loiter Galleries for the "Safe in the Light" art exhibit.
“Curves Ahead” is on display at the Loiter Galleries for the “Safe in the Light” art exhibit. Photo credit: Giselle Palomera

“I create mixed media neon sculpture using abstract shapes,” Price said in an artist’s statement on her website. “The shapes are bent free form, not using a pattern, making each tube unique. Abstract forms are used as a way to see neon differently. My interest is how people make sense of the world. I think change is the only constant and how do we respond to that?”

Different crowds of onlookers viewed through the storefront windows of the Loiter Galleries during the opening night of the exhibit.
Onlookers view the neon lights through the storefront windows of the Loiter Galleries during the opening night of the exhibit on Mar. 6. Photo credit: Giselle Palomera
Neon lights reflect on the storefront window that displays the neon art-work by Linda Sue Price. Price says she was always inspired by those neon store and drive-in signs growing up.
Neon lights reflect on the storefront window that displays the artwork by Linda Sue Price. On her website, Price said she was always inspired by neon store and drive-in signs growing up. Photo credit: Giselle Palomera
Long Beach- Linda Sue Prices' work hangs at the Loiter Galleries now through April 17. This piece is titled 'Jesse,' from her 'Mentor,' series.
Linda Sue Prices’ work hangs at the Loiter Galleries now through April 17. This piece is titled “Jesse” from her “Mentor” art series. Photo credit: Giselle Palomera

Loiter Galleries, a non-profit organization, has created an Emergency Artists Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Long Beach-based artists affected by the coronavirus pandemic, who have struggled with the loss of commissions, events and venues.

The installation of neon lights can be seen now through April 17 beginning at sunset. Donations for the exhibit will go towards the Emergency Artists Relief Fund.

For more information, visit the Loiter Galleries website.

