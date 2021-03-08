IN PHOTOS: Exhibit of neon lights brightens Long Beach nights through windows

An installation of neon lights is on display for community members to view safely at the Loiter Galleries in Long Beach.

“Safe in the Light,” which was opened to the public on March 6, features brightly colored lights in a series of shapes and patterns meant to send a message of light amid the current time.

It is the newest exhibit at the Loiter Galleries, featuring work by neon artist Linda Sue Price, who has been working with this medium since 2004, according to her website. The exhibit’s neon lights will turn on as soon as the sun sets in Long Beach, and viewers can experience the exhibit through the gallery’s windows while practicing social distancing.

“I create mixed media neon sculpture using abstract shapes,” Price said in an artist’s statement on her website. “The shapes are bent free form, not using a pattern, making each tube unique. Abstract forms are used as a way to see neon differently. My interest is how people make sense of the world. I think change is the only constant and how do we respond to that?”

Loiter Galleries, a non-profit organization, has created an Emergency Artists Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Long Beach-based artists affected by the coronavirus pandemic, who have struggled with the loss of commissions, events and venues.

The installation of neon lights can be seen now through April 17 beginning at sunset. Donations for the exhibit will go towards the Emergency Artists Relief Fund.

For more information, visit the Loiter Galleries website.