The Daily Forty-Niner’s 63rd Annual Grammy Award Predictions

Music’s biggest award show airs tonight, the Grammys. Whether you’re sitting down on your couch to watch or waiting for Twitter to fill you in on the need-to-know wins— say, if BTS is going to take home any awards—the Daily Forty-Niner staff is making their predictions on who will take home what.

Megan Thee Stallion Superiority

News Assistant Editor Iman Palm’s pick: For Record of the Year I would say “Savage (Remix)” by Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé. For Album of the Year, I agree with Paris and say “Folklore” will win. For Song of the Year I would say “The Box” by Roddy Rick will win. Best New Artist would probably go to Doja Cat because “Say So” was a very popular song. Best Rap Album will probably go to “Pop Smoke.”

Opinions Assistant Editor Bella Arnold’s pick: I pretty much only listen to Taylor Swift and Harry Styles so this is already horrifically biased. Taylor has fed her swifties this year and she needs to be rewarded for that. Having said that, I would love to see Phoebe Bridgers and Megan Thee Stallion sweep this year. They’re on really opposite sides of the spectrum but I think the Pharb community is really strong and has thrust Bridgers into the spotlight. Also, Megan Thee Stallion is a god, so she could read the Mueller Report and upload it to Spotify and I’d still stream it.

Community Engagement Manager Ashley Ramos’ pick: It’s crazy to see the nominations for this year’s Grammy because you have music that came out right before the pandemic or during the pandemic. So the way the music impacted the U.S. and global culture is for sure different. With that being said Megan Thee Stallion was an artist that came out of the blue and accumulated so much hype amidst the pandemic so I hope she wins “Best New Artist.” I absolutely adore Harry Styles so I hope he wins for the three categories he was nominated for. I’m also hoping Thundercat will get a Grammy for “Best Progressive R&B Album.”

“Folklore” by Taylor Swift Winning Big

Arts and Life Editor Paris Barraza’s pick: I’m usually that person that’s living beneath a rock when it comes to music. That said, after hearing all the hubbah-hubbah about “Folklore” by Taylor Swift, I say that it will win for Album of the Year. Best duo has to go to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” and my final pick, as much as I adore Megan Thee Stallion, will go for Doja Cat for Best New Artist simply because of how much attention “Say So” received.

News Editor Julia Terbeche’s pick: Considering Doja Cat’s rising popularity, I’m going with her for Best New Artist and “Say So” as my prediction for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. For Album of the Year, I agree with Paris and predict Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” will take the win. For Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, I’m going with “Rain On Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, and my prediction for Song of the Year is Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now.” Looking past my realistic expectations, I hope to see Harry Styles, Tame Impala and The Strokes walk away with Grammys as their music got me through quarantine.

Please, no “Yummy” by Justin Bieber

Design editor Alejando Vasquez’s pick: For the Grammys I would love to see Doja Cat take home Best New Artist, Lady Gaga to take home Best Pop Album and anyone but Yummy by Justin Bieber to take home Best Pop Solo Performance.

TikTok Takeovers

Editor-in-Chief Madalyn Amato’s pick: Most of my exposure to newer music has come through what’s popular ok TikTok. I usually listen to the same playlist so I’m not exposed to a whole lot of new stuff so my opinions may be limited. I do like Post Malone so for best song I’d have to go for “Circles.” One of the newer artists I’ve been exposed to thanks to Spotify recommendations based on my usual playlist is Phoebe Bridgers so I’m rooting for her. I also love anything Doja Cat or Meg Thee Stallion.

Social Media Editor Celeste Huecias’ pick: Unlike Paris, I’d like to think I know quite a bit about music and the music scene. What’s new, what’s popular, what everyone hates and all that good stuff. But after looking at some of the nominations I quickly realized that I too have been living under a rock and the only artist I have been really paying attention to is Harry Styles. With that being said, my only hope is that he walks away with at least one grammy, any category will do. I do think Taylor Swift will walk away with album of the year considering all the rave with “Folklore” and I am sure Doja Cat will win Best New Artist or Record of the Year due to her song “Say so” becoming a TikTok sensation.

Can’t Get (These Songs) Outta my Head

Photo Editor Andrea Ramos’ pick: I too have unfortunately been living under a rock, mostly because I’ve been focused on Latin/Spanish artists for the past year. For Record of the Year and Best New Artist I’d have to say Megan Thee Stallion, her song savage with Beyoncé was so popular. For Best Pop Duo it has to go to Lady Gaga and Arianna Grande for “Rain on Me,” that song was stuck in my head for over a month. Lastly, I would like to see “Bop” by Dababy win Best Rap Performance.

Special Projects Editor Peter Villafañe’s pick: Kaytranada has been one of my favorite artists for a long time. I’ve listened to his album 99% so many times I’ve lost count. His beats and production style are so unique and almost addicting. I hope he wins Best New Artist because his latest album, “Bubba,” was an absolute revelation. Non-stop bangers.