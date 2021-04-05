Bob Cole Conservatory of Music raises $40,295 for student scholarship fund

The Bob Cole Conservatory of Music recently raised $40,295 for their student scholarship fund, which helps support students in the department.

The money raised is to offset the projected “$100,000 shortfall in scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year,” according to the Beachfunder’s description box. This is caused by the financial loss of ticket revenue Bob Cole has experienced due to the cancelation of live concerts because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ticket sales from performances go toward student scholarships in the department, which are awarded to help with tuition or other educational expenses.

Johannes Müller Stosch, director of Bob Cole Conservatory of Music, said in an email that the total awarded money for every given year is an estimated $400,000 prior to the coronavirus pandemic, including the $100,000 in scholarship money from ticket revenue from live concerts.

Stosch said it has been difficult for Bob Cole to raise money without live concerts or being able to talk to regular donors in person.

This comes after a reported 40% decrease in donations Bob Cole faced in the 2019-20 fiscal year.

“We will have to prioritize continuing scholarships for the students who are already here,” Stosch said, explaining how the loss of awarded money amount may affect students. “We don’t wish for students to drop out of school for loss of scholarship. Falling short on our regular amount to be awarded will hurt in our recruiting efforts most likely.”

Maria Dowell, who received her bachelor’s degree in jazz studies and choral-vocal education in 2010 at Bob Cole and returned for a master’s degree in 2018, said she received a small scholarship from Bob Cole that covered her voice lessons.

Dowell is the director of choral activities and arts coordinator at Renaissance High School For The Arts in Long Beach.

“As a public school teacher, I’ve seen how important scholarships are for my students that come from low-income households,” Dowell said in a message. “It can mean the difference between attending college or not for a lot of kids.”