Celebrate with ASI’s virtual Queer Prom, going live Friday

Queer Prom returns virtually on Friday as part of Associated Students, Inc.’s Respect Diversity Week.

In an email, Miriam Romero, student assistant with Beach Pride Events, said the event will host a tarot card reader, a caricature artist and a virtual photobooth for students to participate in. Likewise, Queer Prom will host live music from DJ Keelez, owner of woman-owned DJ company that focuses on serving LGBTQ+ events.

For those interested in attending, it’s important to note that whether students are allies or members of the LGBTQIA+ community, the event intends to be a safe space for all, according to Romero. Members of Beach Pride Events will be present to ensure participants are not engaging in any harmful manners that would affect the safe space.

The event, which is also organized by CSULB Queer and Allies and fraternity Delta Lamba Phi, starts at 7 p.m. on April 9 and is only open to current Long Beach State students.

During the event, students will be eligible to win prizes. Students can also dance, get an opportunity to meet new people and socialize.

The importance behind Queer Prom, Romero explained, is about recognizg that some students may not have had the opportunity to experience prom due to fears about being judged by their identities. With Queer prom, students can enjoy themselves in a safe and inclusive space.

“Our goal is to allow these students another opportunity to enjoy the concept of prom in a space that is inclusive and welcoming of everyone,” Romero said. “Whether this is your first prom, a prom re-do, or just another prom event to add to your list, we want it to be a meaningful and memorable experience.”

Students can register for the event via BeachSync or by visiting ASI’s website.