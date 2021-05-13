IN PHOTOS: Students’ decorated caps celebrate family and next steps

Soon-to-be and recent graduates from Long Beach State show how they got creative with paint, paper and glitter to transform their caps into extensions of themselves.

Nickolas Cruz, a fourth-year choral music education major with a minor in American Sign Language and deaf culture:

“For me, this cap and graduation are representing a lot of hard work, dedication and countless memories that I will cherish forever. GO BEACH!”

Giselle Torres, a fourth-year criminal justice major with a certification in legal studies:

“I’m a major advocate for intersectional feminism, therefore, I wanted to make my grad cap theme be revolved around that! I also added a personal quote that I love saying, ‘powerful and empowering.’ I wanted my cap to highlight women’s empowerment and expressing the importance of higher education among women, most specifically, women of color! Graduating from undergrad pushes me to begin my next degree! Long Beach State was the best school to complete my undergrad.”



Sarah Coelho-Nascimento, a fourth-year choral education major:

“I’m so grateful for my family and friends that supported me through this journey.”

Alison Steinmetz, American Sign Language linguistics and deaf culture-English interpreting major and translation studies minor:

“I decorated my cap with the ASL sign for interpreter. I aspire to be a successful ASL interpreter after graduation!”

Arturo Lopez, a 2020 graduate in psychology:

“It’s a quote from Modest Mouse’s song ‘Education.’ I wanted something quirky that hadn’t been thought of yet and I find it funny as well. But that wouldn’t fit on my cap. As funny as it is, I got by without buying books. I either found PDF versions or borrowed from friends that had already taken my same classes. It was awesome.”



Estefany Villegas, a fourth-year sociology major:

“You came here with nothing, and you gave me everything, thank you, Mom.”



Celeste Huecias, a fourth-year journalism major:

“I chose to put this on my cap because I definitely don’t know what’s in store for me but I know that there are so many different places I can and will go. The bible verse reiterates that same thing and I of course had to add something special for my parents since I am a first-generation student. I’m excited for my future after my four years at the beach!”