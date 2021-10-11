Best pasta places to try in Long Beach

For all the pasta lovers looking for the best places to dine, Long Beach has many delicious options to choose from. These restaurants have Italian cuisine to go on a first date, get lunch with a friend, or just indulge on your own. From linguine, rigatoni and tagliatelle pasta, there are a variety of pasta plates to satisfy any craving.

Kpasta

6218 Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90803

With indoor and outdoor dining options for its customers, Kpasta is a welcoming restaurant that serves Italian cuisine and pasta.

One of their most popular dishes is the “Rigatoni Alexander.” Which includes tube-shaped rigatoni pasta, chicken breast, fresh tomato, rosemary, mushrooms, cream, and parmesan cheese. The aroma is a unique smell of fresh tomatoes mixed with a strong smell of rosemary. The price for this dish is $14.50. It includes four rich and buttery pieces of bread that are so flavorful.

The Italian Homemade Company

6460 Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 130, Long Beach, CA 90803

The Italian Homemade Company is a beautiful, colorful place that has a nice view of palm trees, and the ocean coast. It is located only 10 minutes away from Long Beach State. The restaurant was playing “La Solitudine” and numerous other Italian songs that fit the environment.

The restaurant lets customers pick their kind of pasta and can choose to combine it with any of their sauces, such as bolognese, pesto and salsa parmigiano. One of the popular plates of pasta is the tagliatelle combined with marinara sauce at the price of $9.75 plus $3.99 to add the sauce. The pasta is filling and savory because their tomato sauce is organic and the pasta is house-made.

La Parolaccia Osteria

2945 E Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803

For a real homestyle Italian-cooked meal, La Parolaccia Osteria is the place to visit. The chefs in the kitchen only make the experience more genuine as they toss pizza dough over their heads while speaking Italian.

They have pizza, pasta and wine. One of their dishes is the Bomboni con Salsiccia e Tartufo. It is rigatoni, crumbled sausage, pancetta, arugula in a butter garlic sauce with pecorino cheese, black pepper and black truffle peel. This $18 classic Italian dish is delicious, cheesy and is handmade by the chefs.

Deli News Pizza

5555 Stearns St Ste # 104, Long Beach, CA 90815

Deli News Pizza is a restaurant that serves Italian lunch and dinner to the families of East Long Beach and the students of CSULB. Their friendly environment is fitting for a great dining experience.

For a dish that is light but buttery and flavorful, the linguine with garlic & chili flakes with pesto sauce is the way to go. Customers have the option to add a protein to the linguine with chicken and mushrooms, chicken or shrimp. Prices may vary for the dish but it is flavorful any way it’s ordered.