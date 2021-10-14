Long Beach Museum of Art extends immersive exhibit until end of October

Due to popularity, The Long Beach Museum of Art (LBMA) has extended Tristan Eaton’s 25-year retrospective exhibit “All at Once” through Sunday, Oct. 31.

The museum is two floors packed with Eaton’s work. On display is a range of pieces as old as his 1996 high school sketchbook to his newest piece, a lifesize self-portrait sculpture called “Vice Lord,” portraying his different vices. Rooms are filled with juxtapositions of large Dunny and Munny toys to paintings and sketches to satirical creations to social issues.

Eaton grew up in Los Angeles and is known for his street art style, dynamic color use and artistic toys called the Dunny for the brand Kidrobot. His influences are graffiti, skateboard culture and large public murals. He’s also worked with former President Barack Obama, Disney, Universal and Nike.



Upon entering his gallery, guests receive a pair of 3D glasses to enjoy a collage of 3D artworks. Guests can throw money at a picture of the statue of liberty or write in chalk on a five-foot-tall Munny. From QR codes to a carnival room, interactive pieces are a large theme within the exhibit.

“I think one thing with our generation now is people really want an experience when they go to things,” said Paul Loya, LBMA Deputy Director of Exhibitions and Collections. “And I think Tristan really gave that to people.”

There is also a room dedicated to space. Working with SpaceX, Eaton created three laser-cut panels of artwork on gold, aluminum and copper plates that traveled in a space shuttle to the International Space Station.

Eaton often visits LBMA on Sundays, so guests can meet him and hear him talk about his pieces. He notifies fans via Instagram prior to his visits.

The museum is open Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entrance to the museum is $10 for students and seniors, $12 for general admission and free for LBMA members and children under 12. Advance tickets are recommended.