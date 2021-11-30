Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’ gives audiences a unique experience

Warning: This review might contain spoilers.

The new Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film “The Eternals” navigates its expanding universe and gives audiences a unique experience through its great visuals and diverse cast.

This latest film takes Marvel fans on an interesting journey in this new chapter of the MCU with the introduction of new characters and eye-catching visuals that compliment the direction of its storyline.

“The Eternals” is based on the 1976 comic book with the same name created by Jack Kirby. The movie’s release marks the first film adaptation of the comic.

Director Chloe Zhao did a great job of bringing a different perspective into the film with the choice of visual settings and story direction that audiences may not be used to seeing in many Marvel movies.

The visuals presented in the film were outstanding with its choice of color grading for the sceneries and drew similar parallels from the original comics.

Typically in Marvel movies, it is common for the film’s setting to be completely in a cosmopolitan location. In this case, the film balances between an intergalactic and city location.

In this film, the audience is introduced and focused on many characters throughout the story which is a nice shift other than focusing on one well-known character.

Another feature that the audience might appreciate is the film’s diverse cast.

It was great to see the actors Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, and others.

The choice of casting this diverse group of actors provides an insight into what audiences can expect to see in future Marvel projects.

For example, the inclusion of featuring a deaf superhero portrayed by actress, Lauren Ridloff was exciting to see on screen. Ridloff’s performance was amazing to see and this type of representation was refreshing for audiences to witness.

Among other positive features was the inclusion of diverse characters of color, which was the main highlight of this film. The performances of these characters were exciting to see and gives hope for more POC characters to be included in future projects.

However, there are a couple of things that the film lacked and could have improved.

First of all, the film could have included more solo scenes with Angelina Jolie as her character, Thena. This would allow the audience to know more about her character and understand her more in-depth as the storyline progresses throughout the film.

More screen time would have expanded Jolie’s superhero presence by demonstrating her powers and action scenes that demonstrated her character’s unique features to the audience.

Another issue was the lack of story development into the time duration of the movie.

Despite that the movie was over two hours long, both the storyline and the characters could have been developed further.

These two flaws are important to mention because improving these would help the audience to understand better the character’s development and storyline relevance within the Marvel universe.

While the film’s storyline was not bad, it would have been interesting to see more original material from the comics which will parallel nicely into the movie.

This new chapter from the MCU will definitely provide a unique experience for audiences.