Winter break allows students to expand their horizons

For the CSULB students who opted to skip the 2022 winter session, the month-long winter break allowed students to relax and catch up on the sleep they lost during last semester. Students were able to participate in a variety of activities, as well as travel and explore new places.

A few of the most popular activities students participated in over break were baking, thrifting, and working out.

Second year psychology major Aaliyah Favroth spent her break exploring Portland, Oregon with her family. She enjoyed visiting other family members, spending time in the Pearl District, and going thrifting in secondhand stores.

“I really like the environment in Portland. Everyone there is so kind and unique,” Favroth said. “There’s so many different cultures out here and it’s really cool to see it all in one city.”

While she enjoyed her trip to Portland, Favroth said that she missed her friends at CSULB as well as the warm weather.

Third year fashion major Ansel Sriphet was able to spend his break at home with his family. However, every waking moment before Jan. 8 he spent preparing his cosplay for Anime Los Angeles, a four day anime convention located at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center.

Sriphet cosplayed as his favorite character from a Korean mobile game called Cookie Run: Kingdom, and he enjoyed being able to meet other people who shared his passion for anime.

“It’s like you suddenly get hit in the face with the fact that this little hobby of yours isn’t so niche after all, and that there are hundreds of people with the same interests as you,” Sriphet said. “You aren’t alone anymore, and you can’t help but get swept up in the excitement.”

One of his highlights from the convention was the number of attendees who asked to take pictures of him because of his creative cosplay. Sriphet enjoyed having the opportunity to meet new people and create memories at the convention during the break.

Another student who stayed close to Long Beach during winter break is second year psychology major Jacqueline DeBlase. Her favorite experience during winter break was going to Disneyland with her closest friends from high school.

“We hadn’t seen each other in six months and it was so great to be united and finally get together,” DeBlase said.

DeBlase was very thankful to be able to see her friends after such a long time, and she was even happier to spend time with them at the “happiest place on earth!”

Whether students traveled across the country or binge-watched the new season of The Witcher on Netflix, winter break provided them with a great opportunity to relax and unwind in preparation for this semester.

Now, students are ready to come back to campus and take on the spring semester by storm!