Cafablanca: the coffee cart that fuels Long Beach

Often seen on the corner of Hermosa Ave and E. Broadway or Junipero and Ocean Blvd. is the cult favorite pop-up known as Cafablanca.

Founded by Cameron Kude, 34, and Juan Fernandez, 28, this mobile espresso bar is 100% donation-based, allowing it to survive off the support from the Long Beach community.

The original intention of the cart was to serve as a mobile catering service, but COVID-19 put an end to that initial plan in January 2020.

“It was at the height of COVID, civil unrest, George Floyd protests,” Kude said. “We had to ask ourselves, how are we going to start a business right now when it seems like capitalist greed is destroying everything that matters in life.”

Despite the uncertainty of the cart’s potential and the tense political climate, Kude had faith in coffee’s ability to bring people together.

With eight years of barista experience under his belt and a passion for the craft, he was confident in the mobile espresso decision. Fernandez, without any barista experience, was willing to contribute to the new direction that the cart was taking.

Neither Kude nor Fernandez had any experience with owning a business, but they took a leap of faith by opening Cafablanca. They explained how life was more financially stable prior to Cafablanca, but the community they’ve established through coffee has made it worth the risk.

Curating a safe space for the people of Long Beach during uncertain times has been the intention of their business.

“I really didn’t know what my vision was for this coffee cart,” Fernandez said. “I just knew my partner needed help and I let myself open up to something that was new and scary, but something I’d be proud of.”

From a business perspective, Kude and Fernandez said they observed the “capitalist greed” that stemmed out of COVID-19, which influenced them to be a donation-based business.

Cafablanca strives to represent political and social liberation, advocating for social justice issues such as Black Lives Matter, Anti-Racism, and LGBTQIA+ rights.

“We thought how great it would be to go out there with a message and make coffee for everyone regardless of their financial limitations,” Kude said.

The summer of 2020 was the kickstart of Cafablanca’s success, putting their cart on the map for small businesses in Long Beach. They received positive feedback from the community, allowing coffee lovers in the area to sip comfortably.

Coffee also allowed the business duo to personally connect with their supporters.

“A lot of progress and civilization has come from coffee and it can act that way socially, I love the human connections coffee has allowed me to make,” Fernandez said.

Cafablanca survives off the generosity of its supporters which motivates the business partners even more to continue their journey with the liberated coffee cart.

For information on where to visit or contact Cafablanca, follow them on Instagram @cafablanca or visit their website.