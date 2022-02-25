Long Beach mural raises funds for organizations

A mural decorated with painted candy hearts by local Long Beach artist Andrea James raised $2,000 that will benefit two local organizations, including Precious Lamb Preschool that supports homeless families with children, according to James.

The school recently celebrated its 20th anniversary.

“We’re always honored to receive any opportunity to get our name in the community and be a voice for the voiceless,” Alexandra Gray, Precious Lamb development director, said.

“Homelessness is a policy issue and not with people. We’re making sure access arrives to those who need it,” she added.

Long Beach citizens were given three days to purchase a heart with a personalized message on the mural titled “Show Some Love Long Beach” for Valentine’s Day with a minimum fee of $40 before the holiday arrived.

Messages such as, “Spread love and kindness,” “We beat as one,” “All we need is love,” and more are inscribed on the mural.

The mural will be located on 2nd and PCH in Long Beach until March 10.

James said the idea came from Leadership Long Beach which also received a small fund from the mural proceeds.

She was accompanied by five volunteers to help create the mural. The original design changed a day before they started painting on an empty wall in front of Boba Guys. James said the group had to work overnight when 2nd and PCH was closed to complete the mural.

“We all come from different backgrounds and ethnicities,” James said. “We made it into a celebration of Long Beach. [The city] is full of different colors, shapes, and sizes.”

According to James, she imagined herself as a child from Precious Lamb and thought what kind of image the children would enjoy. Her idea came to life with the help of the vibrant colors she’s known for as an artist.

“My ideal perfect mural would be a rainbow heart mural,” she said. “I put a little of my 5-year-old self into that wall.”

James is the owner of Create A Canvas, which includes a monthly art subscription, paint and sip party sessions, private canvas Zoom parties, and more. She created her company when she lived in Hawaii for fifteen years until she moved back to Long Beach.

James is also an art teacher for an online charter school that serves California. She said the school focuses heavily on students that have anxiety and social issues.

“Art heals,” James said. “I’m a strong believer in that and I think especially right now we need as much positive healing as possible.”