How to find hidden gems in your area

The weather starts to get warmer and once midterms are over, it’s time for spring break activities. Whether you’re going back to your hometown or staying in the Long Beach area, your favorite places to go will soon be crowded with other people on their break as well.

Finding new locations to enjoy can be a fun item to add to your spring break bucket list. From new coffee shops to a secret spot on the beach, here are ways to start your search.

Think of what you want to do

Depending on where you are, there can be too many or too few options for what you want to do during spring break.

First think about what activity you want to do for the day: go for a swim, drink some good coffee, window shop or have a virtual reality experience. You can also think big like going sky diving or whale watching.

Trying to get out of your usual routine and go-to spots will open the doors to explore places you and others may not be going to as often.

Just start driving (or walking)

For free-spirited people, an easy way to find hidden gems in your area is to drive around your area. Keeping a careful eye on the road while looking around for your next spot to hang out can land you in places you may have never noticed before.

For those with driving anxiety and who would rather have a set place to go, setting a general destination could be more appealing to begin with.

Once you arrive at your temporary destination, start walking in any direction. Stop and be open to anything that may pique your interest.

Search on social media

We have been granted the gift of technology and the internet, what better way to put it to use than by searching for new places to go explore.

Being in an area that you’ve never been to before, looking up the location on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook can give you an idea as to where the locals go that aren’t visited as often by tourists.

Platforms like Twitter and Reddit can give you even more niche suggestions on where to go hang out.

Resort to Google Maps

The best app you can have on your phone to find hidden gems in your area is Google Maps. The carefully curated map can give you suggestions for different restaurants, cafes, bars, museums, and even art galleries that you may have never heard of before.

It takes your location and gives you suggestions on where you can go nearby. Locals also upload and comment on the app to certain places which can interest you more.

Google Maps gives you the time of how long it will take you to drive, bike, or walk to the destination. Giving suggestions on surrounding locations as well will not leave your search unsatisfied.

Users can even contribute to the app by uploading pictures and comments on places that they have been so that others like you can find the hidden spot too.

Bring your friends along for the ride

Friends who have grown up in the area or visit different places often can make suggestions that others or the internet may not even know of. Brainstorming ideas with one another can help create the itinerary for the day.

Sometimes the actual location of where you go or where you end up does not matter. If you bring the right friend or friend group along, any place can be a hidden gem with the newfound memories you create with one another.