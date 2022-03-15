Things to do during spring break in a small town

Growing up in a small town, school breaks were always difficult to navigate. I didn’t want to spend my time doing nothing but there weren’t a lot of things to do around town.

For fellow students who come from a small town, here is a list of recommendations of what to do during spring break. Although some of these may require a bit of driving, it’s better than staying at home.

Go to a thrift or antique store

A great way to pass time and find some cute gems is going to a thrift or antique store. Use Yelp to find thrift stores near you.

My favorite vintage store in my hometown, Hemet, Calif. is La Boutique Consignment and Bridal

Estate sales

Similar to thrifting or antiquing, estate sales are a great way to past time especially if you love vintage things. Use EstateSales.Net to find estate sales near you or look around your neighborhood.

One of my favorite influencers, Rosemary Retro, is known for her estate finds. Her whole house is decorated with them.

Go to a drive in movie

Instead of going to catch a movie in a theater why not spice it up, it is spring break.

To find a drive-in near you use Yelp or look through this article posted by Timeout.

Farmers markets

This is the time to relax and enjoy the spring harvest. During spring break is a great time to go to the farmer’s market. To find your local farmer’s markets, search online or browse Facebook pages.

For a list of farmers markets in Long Beach, visit LBFresh.org.

Hiking trails

School can be stressful and a great way to decompress is by absorbing some sunlight. Take a minute to appreciate the crisp spring air and wild flowers of the outdoors by going on a hike.

To find hiking trails near you visit this website or download the helpful app AllTrails.

Binge watch TV shows

One of my favorite activities is watching TV. I feel it’s a nice way to decompress and it helps me see the world through a different lens. Plus it’s a free alternative and you can always watch with a friend.

There may not be a lot to do in a small town but you can find small and fun activities to do everyday. But more than anything, make sure to rest and relax over spring break.