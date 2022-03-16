On campus food trucks fill the void that The Nugget’s absence created

By: Henry Mahoney and Joshua Salazar

Daily food trucks have been set up on campus to provide students with another option for food during the week, while the University Dining Plaza and Nugget Grill remain closed.

Outside of Peterson Hall 1, a new food truck can be found Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This allows for a wide variety of options throughout the week.

This week’s lineup consisted of: The Fix on Wheels, Something Good LA and Mr. Fries Man.

The Fix on Wheels

The Fix on Wheels offers a classic burger and fries combo, as well as hot dogs and chicken sandwiches. They also have a vegan option in the form of a Beyond Meat burger.

However, this is not a budget pick. The lunch combo is $16, which includes a burger or sandwich with fries and a can of soda. Coca-Cola fans will be happy to hear that this truck stocks the famous red can, which is impossible to find at any of the Forty-Niner Shops or vending machines after Long Beach State’s recent contract with Pepsi, allowing them to occupy all of the vending machines and soft-drink fountains on campus.

Something Good LA

This brunch truck features sliders, burgers and tater tots. Sliders can be ordered with angus beef or braised pork belly. You can also get their Loaded Pork Belly Cheesy tots.

One standout menu item is the “Sexy” burger, which includes both a beef patty and pork belly on Texas toast. Although on the pricier side, with meals averaging about $15, these dishes do not disappoint as they are packed with flavor.

Another cool thing about Something Good LA is that they’ll throw a fried egg on anything for a $1 extra.

Mr. Fries Man

You may have already heard about this well known loaded fries truck, Mr. Fries Man, as they have half a million followers on Instagram. Their fries are topped with cheese and your choice of protein including steak, bacon, shrimp and even crab.

These choices come at a price, however, with the lemon garlic crab and shrimp fries costing nearly $25, for the junior size, which is the only size offered on the truck. It will definitely cost a pretty penny to eat here, but their food is out of this world.

If you were worried about missing the Mr. Fries Man truck, do not worry! They will be returning on March 24.

To see a full schedule of all the food trucks that will be on campus, check out Curbside Bites.