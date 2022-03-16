‘The Batman’ navigates the dark side of the DC Universe

Warning: This review might contain spoilers.

“The Batman” is the latest film adaptation of DC’s infamous character Batman. The film reveals the dark side of the expanding DC universe through visuals, casting, and storyline parallels with the comics.

This new reboot follows Bruce Wayne in his early years as the iconic superhero as he investigates murders occurring in Gotham city.

Matt Reeves, the director, does a great job with the visuals in the new Batman film. The dark settings compliment the film’s mysterious atmosphere well and comic book fans will appreciate it.

Every detail from the setting fits well with the film’s dark and chaotic themes. The viewer feels as if they are actually in Gotham City. The audience can appreciate the opportunity to visually live out their Batman fantasy with the help of the visuals.

Actors such as Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell and Paul Dano did a great job of bringing these iconic comic book characters to life.

Pattinson’s portrayal of Bruce Wayne as “The Batman” was the biggest highlight of this film. Everything about Pattinson’s portrayal, from his deep raspy voice projection to his movements were well done. The viewer was able to feel the presence of the real Bruce Wayne.

Many fans will be able to appreciate Pattinson’s dedication to getting Wayne’s persona down so well.

Another portrayal that was well executed was Paul Dano’s performance as the “The Riddler.” Dano did a great job playing the main villain and mysterious serial killer and was the main source of suspense throughout the film. Everything from his facial expressions to his body language made the audience feel chills.

Everyone in this film exceeded in their roles and did an excellent job staying true to the original comic book characters. Many fans will be able to clearly see that the storyline of the film parallels well with the comics.

Reeve’s direction and his ability to combine so many comic book stories such as “The Long Halloween” from 1996 and others worked well for the storyline of the film.

This new Batman film was a different and fresh take that offered a different look compared to the batman movies that debuted before it. This film gave audiences a more suspenseful and gloomy perspective on Batman’s first years as a superhero that fans know well.