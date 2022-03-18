Five places in Southern California for spring break camping

Spring break for Long Beach State is coming up and many students have most likely began to hash out plans for what to do with their week-long vacation.

For those who want to use the time given to get away from their hectic life as a student, camping is one of the best options to do. The benefits of camping might be just what a college student could need.

According to Kampgrounds of America, camping can reduce stress, build relationships and offer an opportunity to “unplug” and forget about your digital devices.

Here are five spring break camping locations in Southern California.

Sequoia National Park

A little more than two and a half hours east of Bakersfield, Sequoia National Park is home to the largest trees on earth–the giant sequoia. It is the home of the General Sherman Tree, which is currently the largest living tree.

Besides the trees, Sequoia has multiple opportunities for other recreational activities like hiking, rock climbing, horseback riding and more. Entrance passes and campsite reservations can be made on the Sequoia National Park website.

Pismo State Beach

Pismo Beach is located just 15 minutes south of San Luis Obispo and features tent campsites and recreational vehicle lots. Available activities include horseback riding, hiking, fishing, surfing and more.

Campsites and lodging can be reserved up to six months in advance and reservations can be made at the Pismo State Beach website.

Big Bear Lake

Big Bear Lake is a little more than a three-hour drive from Long Beach. According to the Big Bear Lake website, there are four major sites for tent and RV camping, which are:

The Serrano campground

The Pine Knot campground

The Holcomb Valley Campground

The San Bernardino National Forest campsites.

There are also cabins and hostels to rent. Some of the available activities include fishing, paddle and water sports, lake tours and more.

Reservations for the Serrano, Pine Knot and The San Bernardino National Forest campsites campgrounds can be made on Recreation.gov. However, the Holcomb Valley Campground is on a first come, first serve basis.

Joshua Tree National Park

Joshua Tree National park is a little less than an hour drive from Palm Springs. A segment of the Mojave Desert, Joshua Tree offers very little for water recreation. However, there are plenty of opportunities for hiking, biking and rock climbing.

Being a desert, Joshua Tree gets relatively hot in the spring with little humidity. Therefore the Joshua Tree National Park website recommends drinking a gallon of water a day to replace fluids.

Reservations for campgrounds in Joshua Tree can be made on the Joshua Tree National Park website on the camping tab.

Jalama Beach

Just a little more than an hour drive from Santa Barbara, Jalama Beach is a remote beach campsite that accommodates tents, RVs and has cabins as well.

The beach has opportunities for picnicking, whale-watching and surfing as well as fishing, according to the County of Santa Barbara Parks Division website.

The campground also has the Jalama Beach Store and Grill where food and other items can be purchased. Reservations for campgrounds can be made at the County of Santa Barbara Parks Division website.