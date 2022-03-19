On Thursday night, an artist from Paramount, Ryan Wells, bought two $5 roses to gift to someone at Panama Joe's bar and grill in Long Beach. After purchasing the roses, he went to the bar and ordered a drink. Photo credit: Jorge Villa
Long Beach Bars to check out go during Spring Break

A cool thing about nightlife in Long Beach is how easy it is to seize the moment yet feel a burning sensation of wanting more. It’s hard to have fun with the weight of academic pressure at the back of your mind. But soon you will be able to go to your favorite bar, listen to your favorite songs and hang with friends without worrying about school–for a bit.

With spring breaking coming along for CSULB students, the Daily 49er ventured throughout the city to find hip and trendy places for students leisure in. View the photo gallery to find out what bars we recommend.

Alex’s Bar

Located at 2913 E Anaheim St. For hours visit their website or call 562-434-8292.

On Thursday night, the Shaking Hands played to a live audience in Long Beach. They were the first set band to play and afterward Terminal A, a local punk band.
On Thursday night, the Shaking Hands played to a live audience in Long Beach. They were the first set band to play and afterward Terminal A, a local punk band. Photo credit: Jorge Villa
On Thursday, Alex's Bar in Long Beach showcased local bands playing throughout the night, including The Shaking Hands, who were first to play on the lineup.
On Thursday, Alex's Bar in Long Beach showcased local bands playing throughout the night, including The Shaking Hands, who were first to play on the lineup. Photo credit: Jorge Villa
Alex's Bar has a sizeable patio for large parties to congregate after seeing a band play, or to hang and chat in Long Beach on Thursday night.
Alex's Bar has a sizeable patio for large parties to congregate after seeing a band play, or to hang and chat in Long Beach on Thursday night. Photo credit: Jorge Villa
The Shaking Hands playing at Alex's Bar in Long Beach on Thursday night.
The Shaking Hands playing at Alex's Bar in Long Beach on Thursday night. Photo credit: Jorge Villa

Panama Joe’s

Located at 5100 2nd St. For their hours visit their website or call 562-434-7417.

Panama Joe's is located on 2nd Street in Long Beach, but it isn't the only bar on the block. Legends bar is a formidable match for Panama Joe's, the better bar on the block. They both provide the same fun experience, but through different means.
Panama Joe's is located on 2nd Street in Long Beach, but it isn't the only bar on the block. Legends bar is a formidable match for Panama Joe's, the better bar on the block. They both provide the same fun experience, but through different means. Photo credit: Jorge Villa
Maddie Leiva and Phoebe Romero at Panama Joe's in Long Beach on Thursday night.
Maddie Leiva and Phoebe Romero at Panama Joe's in Long Beach on Thursday night. Photo credit: Ashley Ramos
Panama Joe's is a bar and grill establishment with spacious room and seating arrangements for people to dance to DJ sets or sit and chat in Long Beach on Thursdays.
Panama Joe's is a bar and grill establishment with spacious room and seating arrangements for people to dance to DJ sets or sit and chat in Long Beach on Thursdays. Photo credit: Jorge Villa
One of Panama Joe's popular drinks is the Tajin rimmed cup filled with tequila, lemon juice, and cucumber slices that cost $15 in Long Beach on Thursdays.
One of Panama Joe's popular drinks is the Tajin rimmed cup filled with tequila, lemon juice, and cucumber slices that cost $15 in Long Beach on Thursdays. Photo credit: Jorge Villa
Patrons at Panama Joe's cheering another patron dancing to the beat of R&B music in Long Beach on Thursday.
Patrons at Panama Joe's cheering another patron dancing to the beat of R&B music in Long Beach on Thursday. Photo credit: Jorge Villa

The Grasshopper

Located at 136 E Anaheim St. For the hours visit their website or call 562-435-4677.

The Grasshopper has a wide variety of mixed drinks for patrons to select, but the Daily 49er staff would recommend these two dry gin drinks called Daydreamer (right) and Say No More.
The Grasshopper has a wide variety of mixed drinks for patrons to select, but the Daily 49er staff would recommend these two dry gin drinks called Daydreamer (right) and Say No More. The bartenders are very welcoming and will bounce off ideas with you if you are still unsure. Photo credit: Jorge Villa
Kristen Ojeda (left), Jhett Avis, and Samantha Silva are friends who came to The Grasshopper in Long Beach on Thursday after coming from a funeral.
Kristen Ojeda (left), Jhett Avis, and Samantha Silva are friends who came to The Grasshopper in Long Beach on Thursday after coming from a funeral. Photo credit: Jorge Villa
The Grasshopper bar in Long Beach offers a wide assortment of drinks like the Daydreamer, a $13 London dry gin with Campari, strawberry/tarragon consume, and fresh lime and Say No More, a $13 London dry gin with Lillet green, elderflower, and fresh lemon.
The Grasshopper bar in Long Beach offers a wide assortment of drinks like the Daydreamer, a $13 London dry gin with Campari, strawberry/tarragon consume, and fresh lime and Say No More, a $13 London dry gin with Lillet green, elderflower, and fresh lemon. Photo credit: Jorge Villa

