CSULB food trucks continue to feed students

By: Joshua Salazar & Henry Mahoney

California State University Long Beach continues to bring in new food trucks for students who are craving something different for lunch. Here, we have three new options for students on campus who are hungry for something special.

Bunz Gourmet Burgers





Bunz Gourmet Burgers offer delicious burgers and sandwiches, but beware of the price tag as some meals cost around $20. The burger variety ranges from mac ‘n’ cheeseburgers to the “Italian Stallion,” which has pepperoni, mozzarella, and marinara sauce. The traditional burgers are delicious and when paired with their fries, it’s a delight to your taste buds.

Savage Tacos

Savage Tacos puts a modern take on traditional Mexican food. While they serve normal Mexican-American cuisine like carne asada fries and burritos, they also have Jamaican Jerk Chicken Tacos and Asian Chicken Wonton Tacos.

If you’re feeling really hungry, you could order their signature Quesadilla Burger. This is one of the more affordable food trucks on campus. An order of tacos is $10.95 and a burrito is $12.95. The Carne Asada Fries, quesadilla and burger are also $12.95.

The Berlin Truck

The Berlin Truck serves up German-style sausages and grilled cheese sandwiches. The menu includes traditional items like their polish Kielbasa with sauerkraut and mustard and some more creative sausages, such as “the Berlin.”

This sausage is topped with chili, macaroni and cheese, and bacon. The grilled cheese sandwiches add similar twists to a simple classic. Sandwiches can be filled with curry chicken, pastrami, macaroni and cheese, meat, and more. Sausages and sandwiches range from $10 to $12, which is on the cheaper side of the trucks that have come to campus.

Curbside Bites’ food trucks continue to be a success among students despite the high prices. The variety of food options is beneficial for students looking for a quick bite to eat on campus.