CSULB Concert Band contributes to “Sounds of Spring” concert

California State University, Long Beach’s Concert Band and Long Beach City College’s Wind Ensemble were joined by two local high schools for the return of the “Sounds of Spring” concert on Friday, March 25.

This was the first concert back in the LBCC Liberal Arts Campus Auditorium since 2017. COVID-19 protocols were enforced with masks and mandatory vaccination with no exceptions or negative test results. Each individual was required to do a pre-screening test.

The concert was directed by Brian Hamilton and joined by Jordan High School’s Concert Band, directed by Amanda Chavez, and Gahr High School’s Wind Ensemble, directed by Darren Loney. A total of 11 songs were performed by the schools.

LBCC and CSULB shared the stage last performing six songs, conducted by Ethan Blankfeld, Brian Hamilton, Dr. Jermie Arnold, and Dylan Locke.

The six songs performed by both schools were “Festival Prelude” by Alfred Reed, “The Cave You Fear” by Michael Markoski, “One Life Beautiful” by Julie Girous, “Melodious Thunk” by David Biedenbender, “Everything Beautiful” by Samuel Hazo, and ended the show with “Fate of the Gods” by Steven Reineke.

Brian Hamilton, director of the concert and director of bands at LBCC, was proud of the show and amazed to see all the schools come together.

“It’s always great getting schools from the area to join us, there was a lot of enthusiasm and it showed tonight on the performers and in the audience,” Hamilton said. “I know it gave the performers more confidence and enthusiasm seeing everyone back here.”

Along with having an audience with so much enthusiasm and different schools performing, Hamilton feels having different schools perform during one concert is an educational motivation for the students and performers.

“It is a pathway, and we are showing students their pathway with music all the way through.” Hamilton said. “From high school, community college and Cal State, it means a lot for them to come together as one, I love to see it.”

CSULB band trombone player Brendan Downs thought he and his band members shared an impressive performance.

“I really love sharing, and it’s amazing we get to share beautiful music with two high schools and a community college as well as amazing conductors,” Downs said. “I really liked how beautiful we were able to all make the music”

For more information about future CSULB Concert band performances, visit their website.