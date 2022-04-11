Booths at The Pike's kick-off event for the Grand Prix. Photo credit: Renzo Pocasangre
Thunder Thursday at The Pike

Long Beach held its Forty-Seventh annual Grand Prix kick-off event, Thunder Thursday.

The Pike was filled with car hobbyists, seasoned professionals, live music, and food vendors from 6 to 10:30 p.m. A churro stand serving raspados, elotes, and esquites held the biggest line of all the vendors.

Thunder Thursday had entertainment for everybody. Patrons enjoyed the Ferris wheel, a motorcycle stunt show, a small stage for live music, and a beer garden for adults.

Classic cars lined The Paseo of the Outlets, with car owners chatting nearby or exploring the imported sports cars set within the main tunnel. Attendees had the chance to meet new faces and a veteran at the event.

Tj Aguirre, a first-time attendee, said he was told to bring his classic Cadillac to share with the community. Aguirre hopes to continue attending shows as often as possible.

Along The Paseo, rows of classic cars sit idle as attendees gaze at their polished exteriors. Well maintained and propped by their owners, the spectrum of cars ranged from 50’s Cadillacs to BMWs to modified sports cars.

As the night rolled in, more people arrived, scattered throughout the event. The idea of bringing Long Beach together through car culture and great people has created a longstanding tradition in the city.

Meet Ron, 79 Year old Navy Air Veteran and Long Beach Area Classic Car Hobbyist/Restorer. He's been attending Thunder Thursday's for over 40 years and has a collection of 5 varying classic cars. His collection includes a '61 Chevy, '63 Chevy Corvette convertible, '64 Pontiac Grand Prix, '52 MG TD (his only non American car), and lastly a Ford Model T from 1926!
Meet Ron, 79 Year old Navy Air Veteran and Thunder Thursday Staple Photo credit: Renzo Pocasangre
TJ and Billy Jack
TJ Aguirre and Billy Jack (last name not provided) alongside their classic Cadillac. This is TJ's first time being a part of the show at Thunder Thursday. Photo credit: Renzo Pocasangre
Bands played covers all through the night, varying artists kept the stage bustling and interesting!
Bands played covers all through the night, varying artists kept the stage bustling and interesting. Photo credit: Renzo Pocasangre
The sunset came fast, and the crowd began pouring into their seats waiting for the motorcycle stunts to start.
The sunset came fast, and the crowd began pouring into their seats waiting for the motorcycle stunts to start. Photo credit: Renzo Pocasangre
The main corridor for the Pike, parallel The Paseo, housed the modified imports. Everything from BMW's to Mercedes and Porches' took priority in this area.
The main corridor for the Pike, parallel The Paseo, housed the modified imports. Everything from BMW's to Mercedes and Porches' took priority in this area.

