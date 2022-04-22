2ND & PCH welcomes new businesses

2nd and PCH is one of the newest shopping centers in Long Beach. With the center’s innovations, 2nd and PCH wants to welcome new and upcoming businesses.

2nd and PCH is a retail center with market stores and restaurants. The center consists of landscaped spaces and bay views. It is located at 6400 Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90803.

“The businesses which have opened within the last six months are a range of lifestyle services, retailers and trendy restaurants which contribute to 2nd and PCH being a one-stop destination for visitors looking for popular brands they might not find anywhere else,” according to Hanya Bruner, 2nd and PCH’s media representative.

Six new businesses have recently opened at 2nd and PCH including:

Active Culture Café

Elfin Los Angeles

Grit Cycle

Madison Reed Hair Color Bar

Potato Chips Deli

Untuckit

The center has also announced four new businesses that will open by the end of the year, which will bring an array of new restaurants to the center’s dining offerings. The new tenants opening by the end of 2022 will include:

Beachwood Brewing

Dan Modern Chinese

Fire Wings

Jinya Ramen Bar.

Now in its second year as Long Beach’s open-air coastal shopping center, 2nd and PCH continues to establish itself as a destination for national, regional and locally grown best-in-class retailers and restaurateurs according to Bruner.

Despite the ongoing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, 2nd and PCH continued to execute new leases, expanding their directory of brands and businesses to not only be a destination for visitors but also a place of employment, adding jobs to the community.

“The center always strives to be a community gathering place,” Bruner said. “The number of special programs and events hosted by 2nd and PCH throughout the year complement the success of these businesses and contribute to the center being a desirable social hub and welcoming place for all to enjoy.”

For additional information about 2nd and PCH visit their website.