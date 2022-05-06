Top places to dine post-graduation

With commencement right around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about where you want to go to celebrate post-graduation. Located around the Angel’s stadium are a bunch of amazing restaurants to choose from. Here’s an official guide to the top places to eat and celebrate.

Along with the fine-dining atmosphere, the food and beverages are top notch. They are known best for their selection of steaks and seafood meals. In 2020, The Ranch was named Anaheim’s “Restaurant of the year” for it’s amazing service along with quality food.

Price Range: $$$$

Distance From Stadium: 1.9 miles

Address: 1025 E Ball Rd. Anaheim CA 92805

Phone Number: (714)-817-4200

Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday

Saturday: 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Reservations Required.

This national historical landmark was built in 1909, and has been serving the public since 1987. It’s widely known for their Italian selections, steaks and seafood platters. Not only does the building itself gives a white house, royalty feeling, but the food will leave you breathless as well.

Price Range: $$$

Distance From Stadium: 2.7 miles

Address: 887 S Anaheim Blvd, Unit B Anaheim, CA 92805

Phone Number: (714)-772-1381

Hours: Monday and Tuesday: CLOSED

Wednesday-Sunday: 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Reservations Required

There are plenty of restaurants to explore in Downtown Disney ranging from signature dining, bars, casual dining to quick service. Ranging from a large variety of different kinds of food, there are plenty of restaurants to choose from where everyone can be satisfied. The atmosphere of Downtown Disney may be the perfect place for graduates and their families to celebrate.

Address: 1580 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802

Distance from Stadium: 4.1 miles

Here’s a few you can check out:

(Casual Dining. Price Range: $)

Hours: Monday-Friday : 11:00 a.m. -11:00 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 10:30 a.m. -11:00 p.m.

(Signature Dining. Price Range: $$)

Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. DINNER

Friday and Saturday: 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. DINNER

Saturday and Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. BRUNCH

Reservations Recommended.

(Experiences Vary. Price Range: $$)

Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 11:00 a.m. to 4:55 p.m. LUNCH

5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. DINNER

Friday and Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 4:55 p.m. LUNCH

5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. DINNER

Reservations Recommended.

Anaheim Packing District

The open, earthy tones from the plants that surround the building, creates a welcoming, relaxing vibe for customers. This is the perfect place to take a large group of people because with the variety of merchants, there is something for everyone.

Address: 440 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim CA 92805

Distance from Stadium: 3.1 miles

Here is a few to try out:

(Barbecue Restaurant. Price Range: $$)

Address: 500 S. Anaheim Blvd. #D, Anaheim, CA 92805 (Located just outside of the Anaheim Packing District Building)

Hours: Monday-Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday & Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

No reservations necessary

(Speakeasy. Price Range: $$$)

Located inside the Anaheim Packing District Building.

Hours: Sunday-Thursday 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.



Friday and Saturday 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Reservations Required.

(American Food. Price Range: $$)

Hours: Sunday – Thursday:11:00 am – 10:00 pm



Friday – Saturday:11:00 am – 11:00 pm

338 South Anaheim Boulevard

Anaheim, CA 92805

(Located just outside the Anaheim Packing District Building)

No Reservations Necessary

As previously stated, some of the restaurants require reservations, so it’s important to make those reservations as soon as possible to avoid any conflicts. There are plenty of options to explore, and the range in variety provides options that satisfy everyone. Commencement is coming up quick, so be sure to use this time wisely to choose where to celebrate post-graduation.