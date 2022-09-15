Thirty-first Annual Belmont Shore Car Show

By Marlon Villa, Steven Matthews and Olivia Peay

Over 400 classic and custom cars rolled over to the 31st Annual Belmont Shore Car Show last Sunday. After being canceled for two years due to the pandemic, car owners were eager to return.

“The biggest challenge, is of course, you come back after two years and fuel prices have gone up, wages have gone up, and you start off behind,” said Larry Hole, one of the event organizers from Pierside Parts Unlimited. “For instance, last time, the barricades were only $3,000–now they’re $6,000.”

Even though the event faced a few difficulties, people like Rolland Scott, who showcased his 1953 Buick Skylark, believe that sharing enthusiasm and knowledge about cars with others is worth any struggle.

“Some people really know about it [cars]and tell you how their dad or grandfather had one too, or how they rode in one when they were kids–so everyone has a story,” Scott said.

Adam Yagle, a 43-year-old who brought out his 1964 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS for the show, shared his enthusiasm about the event.

“I think it’s awesome to see older cars being preserved and you get to meet a lot of people who know different things and have different experiences,” Yagle said.

Among the displayed vehicles was a 1968 Shelby Mustang GT 350, owned by Jason Bobb. The automobile was crafted by Steve Stanford, well-known for designing the Ford Mustang, Eleanor, in the film “Gone in 60 Seconds”.

Bobb considers his car to be a tribute to Shelby Mustang creator Carrol Shelby, who signed numerous parts of the vehicle’s interior weeks before he passed away. Additionally, Bobb’s Mustang has been on the cover of several magazines, including Drive! magazine in 2013, and has had five spreads dedicated to it.

The Mustang had many modifications that earned it a well-deserved spot at the car show, such as new fog lights in the grill, Wilwood disc brakes and an exhaust system that flows directly out the back of the car, as opposed to the original design.

“The idea was to build a car Shelby would have built today with today’s parts,” Bobb said.

Amidst the car owners, several vendors and car groups were present at the event, like Underoath, a family-oriented automobile club that has 30 to 50 active members who are all classic American muscle car fanatics.

“The love for these cars came from being born into them. These cars were running around in my day, that you could buy for a couple hundred dollars and now you can’t touch them for 20 or 30 thousand,” said 64-year-old Rudy Diaz, member of Underoath.

The Belmont car community has hopes that the show will return next year.