New Farmer’s Market at The Beach

Different vendors from Long Beach are selling food, skin care products and fresh produce every Tuesday in front of the Student Recreation and Wellness Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Long Beach State student Chris Nunez bought three steamed pork buns from Bao Bao House for $10. He rated it a seven out of ten, but said the buns were “better than the food here.”

Aside from pork buns, Bao Bao House were selling dumplings. Sitting next to Nunez, Saloni Singh, another student attending The Beach, said she was interested in trying the dumplings, but instead bought a croissant.

“I think the farmers market is a fun, little break from school,” Singh said.

Nunez and Singh both agreed that having an alternative as good as the grilled cheese sandwiches from The Outpost is great.

Outside of dumplings or pork buns, cookies from Cue Bakeshop were being sold. Kyrsta Cue, the owner and a resident of Long Beach, sells vegan cookies and brownies. One notable brownie on her menu is the matcha blondie.

Cue said she wants to spread her message, “protect the cookie,” and work toward providing funds for people who need help transitioning after experiencing domestic violence.

Sabri Alquza, a vendor for Brothers Products, sells pita bread, hummus and other dipping options. He said he’s been a part of the vendor scene in Long Beach for a while now but has only attended five out of 62 Long Beach farmer’s markets.

Senior Gabby Brodowski stated that the mission of the Farmer’s Market is to invite people on campus to not only help food diversity on campus, but to help support small businesses.

“I think there’s a common understanding that maybe our campus is lacking a little bit of food diversity,” she said.

According to Brodowski, the market will be accepting EBT payment from students and anyone that seeks to purchase items.

Other vendors like Charm Plug were selling Jibbitz which are charms that people use to customize their Crocs.

Excluding Nov. 22 for the Thanksgiving holiday, the farmers market will take place to From Nov. 1 to Dec. 6.

Visit the farmers market next Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of the SRWC to support small businesses or if you’re looking for something different to eat.