Smorgasport returns to The Beach

Smorgasport made its way back to Long Beach State on Oct. 28 after a two-year long hiatus which was extended earlier in the semester due to weather conditions.

Students were originally disappointed by the postponement of the Smorgasport event and its long awaited return to the CSULB campus. Hurricane Kay high winds forced CSULB’s Associated Student Inc. to postpone Smorgasport from the original Sept. 10 date.

Smorgasport provided students with an opportunity to take a break from midterms and classwork to enjoy entertaining attractions. The first thousand students received a free T-shirt promoting the event.

The free campus event attracted students with a wide variety of activities including caricatures, hair braiding, henna, carnival rides and a photo booth run by 22 West Media. Student organizations such as the Women’s Ultimate Frisbee Club and the Tae Kwon Do club also participated in showcasing their talents on stage.

Many excited students did not anticipate the unprecedented wait time they experienced while in line for the two major carnival rides. Some expressed frustration at the lack of organization at the event.

After reaching the end of the line for the carnival rides, students enjoyed having the opportunity to play carnival games like cornhole and indulge in food provided by food trucks.

After experiencing a two-year hiatus, ASI managed to provide a successful, student-run carnival experience on campus.