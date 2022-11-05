Long Beach, CA- Students flocked in the G3 LBSU parking lot for a silent disco night. Photo credit: Armando Jacobo
Smorgasport returns to The Beach

Smorgasport made its way back to Long Beach State on Oct. 28 after a two-year long hiatus which was extended earlier in the semester due to weather conditions.

Long Beach, CA- This year's Smorgasport featured an array of different free carnival games. Photo credit: Armando Jacobo

Students were originally disappointed by the postponement of the Smorgasport event and its long awaited return to the CSULB campus. Hurricane Kay high winds forced CSULB’s Associated Student Inc. to postpone Smorgasport from the original Sept. 10 date.

Long Beach, CA- Students pose in front of the 22 West banner and beside a grim reaper prop enjoying the Smorgasport festivities. Photo credit: Armando Jacobo

Smorgasport provided students with an opportunity to take a break from midterms and classwork to enjoy entertaining attractions. The first thousand students received a free T-shirt promoting the event.

Long Beach, CA- Henna tattoos made their way onto the hands of CSULB students at Smorgasport. Photo credit: Armando Jacobo

The free campus event attracted students with a wide variety of activities including caricatures, hair braiding, henna, carnival rides and a photo booth run by 22 West Media. Student organizations such as the Women’s Ultimate Frisbee Club and the Tae Kwon Do club also participated in showcasing their talents on stage.

Long Beach, CA- Smorgasport featured different carnival events including face painting. Photo credit: Armando Jacobo

Many excited students did not anticipate the unprecedented wait time they experienced while in line for the two major carnival rides. Some expressed frustration at the lack of organization at the event.

Long Beach, CA- Students test their fighting wits in a bungee joust hosted by CSULB ASI. Photo credit: Armando Jacobo

After reaching the end of the line for the carnival rides, students enjoyed having the opportunity to play carnival games like cornhole and indulge in food provided by food trucks.

Long Beach, CA- Food trucks gathered at the CSULB parking lots E1 and G3. Photo credit: Armando Jacobo

After experiencing a two-year hiatus, ASI managed to provide a successful, student-run carnival experience on campus.

