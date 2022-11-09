Seal Beach Animal Care Center finds a home for animals in need

Seal Beach Animal Care Center provides excellent care for its cats and dogs in hopes of finding them a forever home.

SBACC is a nonprofit, no-kill animal shelter that serves the Seal Beach community.

Housing 20 dogs and more than 80 cats, SBACC is able to care for all its animals through the help of volunteers.

Although there may be a stigma surrounding animals that come from animal shelters, dogs like Yuki, a 18 month female Shepard mix, and Azizi, a 2-year-old male mixed breed dog, prove these animals are well-cared for.

Cathay Goldberg, a volunteer at SBACC, said Azizi suffers from a rare autoimmune disease that causes the muscles in his head to deteriorate. He once lost the ability to open his mouth.

SBACC was able to get treatment for Azizi and although he will need medication for the rest of his life, Goldberg said Azizi is doing great now.

Goldberg and other volunteers make sure the dogs are taken on short walks around the shelter three to four times a day.

That much human companionship also helps shy and frightened dogs get used to people, making them more adoptable.

“Some dogs wouldn’t even walk on a leash when they got here and we get to see them trot off with their owners,” said SBACC board of directors member Willie Riddle who’s been with SBACC for 12 years.

The cats are also given exceptional care.

Cats are housed in a separate building from the dogs.

The cats are also separated in rooms depending on their behavior, age and health needs.

Mr. Whiskers, a 6-year-old orange tabby was rescued from the street with an injury to his left hind leg. Mr. Whiskers had his leg amputated, but is still very playful and gets around fine.

All the cats are given plenty of toys and cat towers, all of which are donated.

SBACC will hold a bake sale and donation drive on Dec. 10 in the parking lot.

Janet Galm, a volunteer with the cats, said volunteers sometimes just sit and play with the cats.

“The more human companionship they get, the more adoptable they become,” Galm said.

Every animal is spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped as well.

Anyone interested in adopting a cat or dog from SBACC can browse all adoptable animals on their website. Every animal has a biography that details their journeys to the shelter as well as their unique personalities.

SBACC has a comprehensive adoption process that includes an online application for either cats or dogs and an interview. Prices vary for both cats and dogs depending on the age of the animal.

Riddle said that their goal is to make sure adopters are suitable for the animals they are adopting.

“We’re really picky on where they go, but what we’re trying to do is make it the perfect match,” Riddle said.

Although it is the shelter’s goal to find forever homes for every animal in its care, seeing an animal go is not always easy for volunteers.

Riddle said the first dog he bonded with at the shelter was a pitbull named Sarah before a family came by and adopted her. Although Riddle was sad to see her room empty, he said he was glad she found a home.

“There are ones that you get really attached to and when they go, it’s bittersweet,” Riddle said.

Galm also said she sometimes has a hard time saying goodbye, but she is glad to see them get a home.

Anyone interested in volunteering for SBACC can apply online, choose to volunteer for either cats or dogs and attend an orientation. Volunteering duties vary depending on the animals they choose to volunteer for.