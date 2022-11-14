The Breakfast Bar located on 3404 E 4th St is one of two locations in Long Beach, CA. Photo credit: Ani Gutierrez
Get your brunch on at The Breakfast Bar

by on

The Breakfast Bar is Long Beach’s very own breakfast spot where people have gone to get their brunch on for the past eight years.

From the extravagant bartop, one-of-a-kind crafted drinks and the delicious dishes inspired from family recipes, this mom-and-pop store inspired restaurant has been a local favorite for many.

There are currently two locations in Long Beach, one on 3404 E. 4th St. and the other on 70 Atlantic Ave. There is also a third location in the works in Long Beach, but the exact date and location is yet to be shared.

The Breakfast Bar located on 3404 E 4th St is one of two locations in Long Beach, CA. Photo credit: Ani Gutierrez

Owners Josh and Pamela Beadel are Long Beach locals who have been in the restaurant business for many years. This eventually inspired them to create their own business where people can come together to experience the joys of homemade breakfast meals along with signature alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages.

“Our dream has always been to create a restaurant where we could share our family recipes with the community we love. For us, it’s all about family,” the Beadels said on The Breakfast Bar’s official website.

The Breakfast Bar, located on 3404 E 4th St, serves customers their signature alcoholic beverages at the bartop, while others enjoy their meals throughout the restaurant on Sunday Nov.6, 2022. Photo credit: Ani Gutierrez

Brent Phillips, general manager of the location on 4th St., describes The Breakfast Bar as the perfect place to day-drink and enjoy a comfort meal.

“This location is a neighborhood restaurant and we’re taking away from the nighttime business because the people who work at nights get off in the morning and want somewhere to go, so they come here to day-drink and enjoy homemade recipes,” Phillips said.

Espresso Tini and Vegetarian Breakfast Dip served at The Breakfast Bar on 3404 E 4th St, Long Beach. Photo credit: Ani Gutierrez

The menu is full of homemade recipes passed down from generations in the Beadel family. Uncle Marcee’s Omelet Casserole is one of these special recipes. According to Pamela Beadel, this brunch favorite has been passed down for three generations in her family.

From her Great Uncle Marcee to her mother, now she has the honor of sharing this dish with the public at a price of $15.50. With a price point ranging from $12 to $20 for most dishes and around $8 to $18 for an alcoholic beverage, their prices could be higher than some other breakfast spots. However, the finely crafted drinks, homemade meals and eye-catching interior appear to be worth the price for many.

Even though student discounts are not implemented yet, they offer uniform discounts for firefighters, policemen and even people who come in Dodger gear.

“It’s because they’re huge Dodger fans,” Phillips said. “Having student discounts would not be a bad idea though since we are close.”

At the location on 4th St., it’s about a 2.5 mile distance from Long Beach State. This acts as a perfect getaway for students to escape before, in between, or after classes to get a nice meal or a drink for those who are over age 21.

Merchandise wall located at The Breakfast Bar on 3404 E 4th St has a variety of merchandise for customers to choose from. Photo credit: Ani Gutierrez

The Breakfast Bar also has merchandise available for customers to purchase. They have in-store merchandise such as jams, granola, hot sauce, t-shirts and hats. With one of their slogans, “day-drinker” slapped across their current clothing merch, they are proud to be a go-to place for the early birds who enjoy going out on the town during the morning.

With comfort meals passed down through generations accompanied by specialty drinks and a welcoming atmosphere, The Breakfast Bar creates a well-rounded dining experience for those who love brunch.

