Vibes Beach Café serves brunch to the Long Beach community

Located at 76 1/2 62nd Pl. on the peninsula of Long Beach, Vibes Beach Café is a small community-based café. It’s the picture-perfect spot to have morning coffee and midday brunch.

The mission of the cafe is to bring wellness, community and sustainability together.

The café’s food is California-Coastal. They serve bowls, burritos, burgers, pizza and tacos which are reflective of the SoCal lifestyle and culture. The price range is moderate with dishes costing between $10 and $27.

Visiting Vibes Beach Café in the mid-afternoon has around a 35-minute wait time. They have indoor and outdoor seating options available, and customers who don’t want a long wait can sit at their bar. The most popular option is their peaceful outdoor patio.

The Vibes patio is closed in with smooth cement walls featuring a vertical water fountain. One iconic feature of the patio is the Vibes faux grass sign.

Vibes Beach Café has a 4 out of 5 stars rating on Yelp with over 400 reviews. The café serves brunch all day and is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

