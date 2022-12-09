Support a Family Business This Holiday Season: Todd’s Christmas Trees

Sixty-three years ago, the Todd family opened Todd’s Christmas Trees, and they’ve been hard at work ever since. This tree farm also sells garland and wreaths, offering services like flocking, fireproofing, and delivery.

When customers enter the lot, they might notice some trees in saturated pinks and purples. Americus Cuevas, great-niece of the original owners, noted how it’s possible for real, dark green trees to become a vibrant blue or pink.

“Flocking,” she explained, is the process of making a real tree look like it’s been snowed on. There are benefits to the snow being artificial: Todd’s offers flocking in “purple, hot pink, red, black, and sky blue,” Cuevas shared. The black flocking with iridescent embellishments was particularly eye-catching.

Throughout the rest of the year, Cuevas works a couple of hours away from Long Beach, but she helps out her family’s business during the holidays, alongside her sister, mother and grandma. She says she enjoys working at Todd’s Christmas Trees, describing the atmosphere of fresh pine air as “magical.”

Cindy Garner, grandmother of Americus, crafts wreaths for the business, which she’s been doing for about six years now. Wreaths are a popular item from Christmas tree farms, but Garner believes Todd’s stands out because of their prices and quality.

“Everything here is a good deal,” she said, “I visited Snowy Pines, and they were selling a wreath like that one for $100.” Garner pointed toward a huge wreath on the wall that was around five feet wide, which was being sold for under $60.

When it comes to flocking wreaths, Garner has a preference toward white flock. “Wreaths should be white like snow,” she joked, “I won’t do pink flock unless [customers] request.”

Tracy Todd, Americus’s mother and Cindy’s daughter, is the manager on site. Tracy’s mother-in-law currently owns the business.

Todd’s was bustling with customers, more than one might expect at a Christmas tree farm on an early December Wednesday night. Tracy and the rest of the employees handled the rush with professionalism, speed and smiles. Tiffany Todd, Tracy’s daughter, made sure to say goodbye with an excited, “Merry Christmas!”

To get your fill of nostalgic smells, free candy canes, and great customer service from generations of hard-working women, make sure to stop by Todd’s Christmas trees, located on Ximeno Avenue just a few minutes away from the Beach.