Long Beach State nonprofit chapter Unheard Cries raises aid for Middle East

Long Beach State’s chapter of Unheard Cries was founded by students David Guirgus and Fouad Mansour in 2020, inspired by personal friends and the UCLA chapter.

Founded in 2019 at UC Riverside by Marina Joseph, Unheard Cries is a student-run 501c3 nonprofit that has been organizing fundraisers and awareness campaigns to address middle eastern poverty.

It now boasts active chapters at six universities and high schools across California. While founded as a Christ-inspired organization, Unheard Cries has sent aid to Muslims, Jews and others with their efforts being concentrated in Muslim-majority countries.

The CSULB chapter gained official recognition in 2021, the same year Guirgus graduated. The chapter is now led by club president Silvanna Mansour, who joined in fall 2021.

Despite setbacks, they have experienced continued growth through virtual Week of Welcome in spring 2021 and a physical booth that fall and through 2022 yielded better results. They have since grown to over 20 members and raised hundreds of dollars through fundraising events.

Many members feel a personal connection with where the aid raised is going and the position they are in to give.

“I’m obviously very fortunate to live here. I think that living here is such a blessing,” said Silvanna Masour, who immigrated to the U.S. from Egypt as a child. “And in order for me to also feel this blessing, I also need to give back to those who are not as fortunate”.

Unheard Cries primarily sends care packages and money for medical treatments in Egypt, Lebanon, Palestine and Turkey.

The chapter fundraises with tournaments, sales and other events on and off-campus while maintaining an online presence to promote these and to raise awareness.

They held an on-campus karaoke night and had a fundraiser by hosting a basketball tournament at the SRWC in April 2022.

It was not always this way.

“It was a struggle getting to 20 members consistently showing up, a year ago we only had three,” Fouad Mansour said.

Unheard Cries plans to grow their presence at CSULB with larger fundraisers including another basketball tournament and continued presence at week of welcome.

They can also be found through Instagram or online. Growth defined Unheard Cries’ beginnings as an organization.

Weekly meetings are held on Thursdays at 2 p.m. in USU 204 and are open to all.