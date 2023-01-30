Dumplings, empanadas, turnovers and more

Each culture has its own unique cuisine. From the use of corn in Mexico and Central America to the spiced dishes of India and South Asia, every dish tells a different story. However, there is one specialty that unites all: the dumpling.

Dumplings go by many names including empanadas, pierogis and gyoza, but it boils down to two simple components; dough and filling. Depending on the continent or country their flavors and ingredients can change, but the heart of the dish remains the same.

In Asia, dumplings are typically savory with fillings like pork, fish or even soup. For example in China, steamed dumplings are popular like xiao long bao and wontons.

In Japan, much of the composition is the same, but their gyoza is often fried or seared to give it a crispy texture. Off in India, the dish has some significant changes with their crispy vegetable-filled samosas served with flavorful chutney.

The Middle East shares elements of Asian and European dumplings, like the Georgian khinkali, which is eaten like a traditional soup dumpling but filled with minced meats and potatoes.

Italy has one of the most famous dumpling variations of ravioli. Filled with meat, cheeses or even vegetables, the ravioli is a versatile dumpling, even though it is called pasta. Also in Europe are the Polish pierogis, which can be savory or sweet and can be eaten as a snack or a full meal.

Africa’s dumplings are served differently from the rest of the world, like in Ethiopia where their tihlo are barley dough balls that are served in a meat sauce instead of being filled. Souskluitjie is a sweet dumpling with dried fruits and flavored syrups in South Africa.

Moving to the Americas, many countries including Brazil, Argentina and Mexico eat empanadas with a variety of fillings. Local spot OBRA Bakery serves oven-baked empanadas with influences from a variety of Latin American countries.

Many cultural foods from across the world can be found in the United States, but there are only a few original American dishes. Apple turnovers are a variation on the sweet dumpling and are a handheld slice of traditional American apple pie.

There are countless other dumpling variations around the world and even within the countries mentioned like the ever-popular dim sum from China, but regardless of their filling, dough or name, dumplings are the one food that is truly intercultural.