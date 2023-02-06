The Nugget Grill & Pub reopens for spring 2023 semester

The Nugget Grill & Pub is back open at Long Beach State after a three-year closure to the COVID-19 pandemic.

First opening in 1976, the campus eatery had a soft opening toward the end of the fall 2022 semester. The Nugget offers a variety of different food options for students and staff to choose from.

It’s open weekdays from Monday to Friday. The restaurant operating hours are from 7:30 a.m. daily, closes on Monday through Wednesday at 2 p.m., Thursday at 9 p.m. and Friday at 3 p.m.

The Grill & Pub has a stage for artists and bands to perform, some of the bands include rock legends like including such famous acts such as Led Zeppelin along with The Ramones.

Long Beach State alumni and punk band Sublime got their start at The Nugget. They played a total of four times on campus.

Many students can come get food, watch games and play billiards inside the pub and have a good time. The Grill & Pub gets crowded around the lunch rush.

Manager Chris Wright said The Nugget has a medium-sized capacity.

“The maximum capacity is 300 and we have been completely full since we reopened,” Wright said.

He stated that the most popular items are pizzas and burgers.The Nugget also serves breakfast sandwiches, quesadillas and now Starbucks coffee.

“The Brunch Burger is popular among students along with our flatbread BBQ chicken pizzas as well.” Wright said.

Along with the stage for bands to perform, the restaurant has projectors and TVs showcasing stations such as ESPN and KTLA.

Third-year history major Joaquin Legaspi says that the eatery has a great vibe and atmosphere.

“I think it is very unique compared to other places on campus,” he said.

The students also really enjoy the food and style of The Nugget.

“Not only the amount of students that eat there, the decor is unique and the food is better than most places on campus.” Legaspi said.

The style of the popular eatery has a modern yet old school style feel to the restaurant.

The Nugget creates a positive and welcoming environment for students to enjoy.