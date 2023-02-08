Artists make history at the 2023 Grammy Awards

The best artists in music attended this year’s 65th Grammys award show on Sunday.

Held at Crypto.com Arena, Trevor Noah returned to host the biggest night in music.

Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Adele, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé were just a few of the celebrities at the star-studded ceremony.

History was made multiple times as well. Actress and author Viola Davis won a Grammy for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for her audiobook rendition of her memoir titled “Finding Me.” She achieved EGOT status meaning she won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony throughout her career. She is the 18th person and third Black woman to earn the title.

The star of the night, Beyoncé, won four Grammys including Best Dance/Electronic Album putting her Grammy-winning total at 32, the most any artist has received. The “BREAK MY SOUL” singer surpasses Hungarian-British conductor and composer Georg Solti who previously held the record at 31 awards.

Earning her win of the 2023 Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Kim Petras became the first openly transgender woman to win a Grammy for her hit collaboration with Sam Smith, “Unholy.”

“I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends performing who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight,” Petras said during her acceptance speech.

Other big winners of the night included Kendrick Lamar for Best Rap Album, Lizzo for Record of the Year, Bad Bunny for Best Música Urbana Album and Harry Styles for Album of the Year.

Many students had mixed reactions to certain wins at the award ceremony. Pre-nursing major Cinthia Nava believes Bad Bunny was snubbed from Album of the Year.

“It was ‘the’ album of 2022, sold out stadiums in the U.S. and all of Latin America, and was the most listened artist on Spotify three years in a row,” she said.

Nava mentioned how Bad Bunny’s album and 2022 hit song “Un Verano Sin Ti” transcended barriers and influence people.

“Everyone has been singing and dancing to this album since the summer, even people who don’t speak or really understand Spanish,” she said.

Harry Styles won two Grammys including Album of the Year and Pop Vocal Album for his album “Harry’s House,” but students like first-year psychology major Madaline Torres were not pleased with Styles’ win.

“I was disappointed to see Harry Styles constantly being put on a pedestal while Beyoncé and Bad Bunny worked extremely hard to get a meaningful opportunity like this,” she said. “It really rubbed me the wrong way when Styles himself said ‘not many people like me get this opportunity’ even though mostly white artists are usually favored to win Album of the Year.”

According to CNN, over 12.4 million viewers tuned in to Sunday’s ceremony, rising 30% from last year.

The performance giving tribute to 50 years of hip-hop garnered many viewers. The high-energy segment included Method Man, Busta Rhymes, Queen Latifah, Missy Elliot, Run DMC, Salt-N-Pepa, GloRilla and many others that have influenced the industry over the years.