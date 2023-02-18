Underrated Films about Black empowerment that will warm your heart

Stories told through film not only serve to entertain audiences, but also have the power to share the heartbreak and joy felt within the African American community.

While the stories of pain and struggle are important and inspirational, it’s just as important to highlight films that focus on triumphs and joy. From unseen heroes to heartwarming friendships, here are some of the more inspirational films that uplift and bring joy.

1. “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

This 2019 A24 drama roughly inspired by true events tells the story of Jimmie Fails and his attempt to reclaim his childhood and family home in San Francisco.

Based on the life of a childhood friend of director-producer Joe Talbot, the film touches on themes of gentrification and fighting for your home but more importantly displays the importance of friendship.

The film mainly follows Fails, who plays himself, and his best friend, Mont Allen (Jonathan Majors), who both live together with Allen’s father as Fails tries to do what he can to reclaim an old Victorian house that belonged to his family years ago.

It’s a touching story that represents the rich communities in San Francisco and how gentrification affects the people who have lived in those neighborhoods for decades. More importantly, it’s a heartwarming tale of two best friends with big dreams supporting one another despite their circumstances.

2. “Miss Juneteenth”

The 2020 drama tells the story of a single mom and her teenage daughter and their attempts to win a local Miss Juneteenth beauty pageant. Turquoise Jones (Nicole Beharie), a single mother and former winner of the Miss Juneteenth pageant, motivates her daughter, Kai Jones (Alexis Chikaeze), to compete at the upcoming beauty pageant in their small town since the reward is a full scholarship at a Black college.

It’s a story that focuses on the difficult relationship between a mother and daughter as tensions rise due to Turquoise Jones’ hunger for the win.

It’s a sympathetic story that one can’t help but cheer for the mother. She’s motivated but not pushy toward her daughter to win this pageant because, at the end of the day, she wants what is best for her. It’s a relatable story for parents and their kids, who often misunderstand each other, but ultimately both want love, approval, and support from each other.

3. “Hidden Figures”

Last but not least this 2016 drama based on true events tells the story of three female Black mathematicians who worked at NASA during the famous Space Race in the 1960s. The film follows women who were segregated due to their race and sex at the Langley Research Center. The group of mathematicians included memorable characters Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) who are beautifully brought to life with some incredible performances from the cast.

It’s an inspiring story that has you rooting for them through their journey overcoming the prejudice they face while working one of the most difficult jobs in their fields.