Beach Catholic holds first Ash Wednesday mass since COVID-19

On Wednesday Long Beach State’s Catholic student organization, Beach Catholic, held its annual Ash Wednesday mass in the University Student Union to mark the start of Lent.

Lent observes six weeks of penitence before the start of Easter, where a person would fast and make a Lenten sacrifice for 40 days.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization hasn’t held an in-person Ash Wednesday mass in two years.

Daniela Gomez, the Beach Catholic president, expressed that the annual tradition represents renewal and is meant to strengthen a person’s relationship with God. Their annual mass is also meant to bring students together through the Catholic community.

“This is the first time many students have experienced mass on campus. It’s just a great reminder that we are not alone here,” Gomez said. “A lot of times we’re walking around campus, and we see other students with ashes on their forehead.

“It’s just a beautiful reminder that there’s other students around campus who are also going through this journey of Lent,” Gomez said.

Jose Espinoza, a 2022 CSULB alumnus, returned to campus to receive his ashes alongside friend Kevin Reyes, a CSULB graduate student in his final year.

Espinoza said Ash Wednesday marks a fresh start for him to make better changes in his life. He decided to start being more sensitive to others’ feelings.

While Reyes participated in the Beach Catholic mass, he is also involved in Christianity-based organizations on campus such as Christians on Campus and InterVarsity.

“Ideologically, we agree that God is God the Father, Jesus is the Son and the Holy Spirit,” said Reyes. “But there are differences in what they believe ecumenism to be and they don’t worship the saints or the Virgin Mary.”

Espinoza and Reyes agreed they are using Lent as motivation to become productive and create healthier habits.

Monica Amalfitano, a CSULB staff member in Design and Construction services, also received her ashes during mass. During Lent, she plans to start listening to the Hallow prayer app to improve her connection with God.

“I hope that displaying my ashes encourages Catholics and people who observe other religions to become more involved in their faith,” Amalfitano said.

The Beach Catholic president plans to continue working with CSULB students and hosting more events for the Catholic community.

“We do have monthly events where we talk, worship and be a place for students to go for prayers, especially during Lent,” Gomez said.