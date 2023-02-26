Los Angeles, the queers are Howlin’ for you

If you heard howling coming from the Arts District in Downtown Los Angeles during the last full moon, don’t be frightened. Those weren’t werewolves, they were lesbians participating in the “HOWL” event, and it’s happening again on March 5.

“HOWL” (Haus of Witchy Love) is a lesbian, queer and gender non-conforming event put on during every full moon at a restaurant/multi-purpose space called Detroit Vesey’s.

The event consists of stand-up comedians, tattooists, musicians, vendors, reiki practitioners and more. Most of all, though, it’s a queer event hosted by queer people for queer people. Which, according to the event’s hosts, is unfortunately a rarity, even in a city as diverse and welcoming as L.A.

When asked what the motivation was behind creating the event, host Kristen Laffey said, “Creating culture and ritual with a chosen family is something that is sorely lacking in our community and we wanted to fill that void.”

The idea began in Laffey’s own backyard with their partner/co-host Rivkah Reyes along with 15 to 20 friends.

“On my roof, we would write manifestations and share them with the group, then burn them, among other rituals depending on what type of full moon it was,” said Laffey.

Laffey explained that she and Reyes then used this as the blueprint for “HOWL.”

“It evolved essentially because we wanted to share our experience with more people, and the house parties were becoming too full,” Laffey said.

The simple rainbow-striped flag hanging in the dimly-lit window of Detroit Vesey’s can be misleading, so the turnout might’ve been easy to brush over if you were just passing by. The booming conversations inside, the sea of uniquely-styled outfits and hair is evidence enough that word about the event traveled.

The event brought visual artist and business owner of MissMyMatch jewelry, 29-year-old Desyah Lynae also known as Déja Vu, all the way from Joshua Tree. The young entrepreneur is attracted to L.A. like many other people of color and queer individuals looking for a safe space to exist, network and make friends.

Even popular L.A. tattooist and co-owner of Angel Kisses Tattoo Studio in Echo Park, Sabrina “Sab” Drescher, set up shop.

Faces were seen adorned with starstruck eyes as they watched Drescher at work, including 22-year-old Marina Montoya who specifically traveled from Berkeley to visit a friend and attend the event.

“I’ve been following them [Drescher] for a while now and am obsessed with their work,” Montoya said. “So it was more than a pleasant surprise to see them as one of the artists.”

For locals like CSULB student Lexa Frazier, it was social media posts that made HOWL discoverable.

“There’s an Instagram account called @beingqueerinla which essentially just posts parties, meetups, anything that welcomes queer folk,” Frazier said.

For the next “HOWL” event, Laffey spoke about how they are looking to incorporate exercises that involve the entire room, like a sound bath or breathing exercises.

“We are in early development for next month but those are some elements we are playing around with,” Laffey said.

For more information, follow either Kristen Laffey or Rivkah Reyes on Instagram for details and updates on the event.