CSULB students express themselves through fashion

Long Beach State students express their fashion sense by experimenting with different color palettes, silhouettes and accessories during the transition into spring.

Megan Morkus, a member of CSULB’s Student’s in Fashion club, noticed a variety of different style trends on campus. Morkus said that many students are sporting vintage pieces like leather jackets and combat boots.

“Vintage is so popular because you find things that aren’t mainstream,” said Morkus. “You can go to a thrift shop or go to Depop and find something that can’t be replicated.”

Fourth-year film major Trina Umana thrifts most of her clothing and draws style inspiration from the grunge and noise rock musical movements of the ’80s and ’90s. Umana’s closet staples are long skirts and platform boots.

“Basics are good to have to balance things out, but I have a lot of statement pieces,” said Umana. “I don’t care if it looks like a mess, as long as it’s what I like.”

Second-year electrical engineer major Omar Felix is inspired by 2000’s fashion and finds most of his style inspiration on Pinterest. Felix enjoys accessorizing his outfits with layered necklaces and belts.

Although Felix thrifts most of his closet, he also buys clothing from Unif and Heaven by Marc Jacobs.

Third-year international studies major Geoffrey Earas is looking forward to wearing more tank tops and shorts going into the spring season but will continue to stick to a darker color palette. Earas only buys his staple pieces from certain brands to ensure they are high quality.

“I’m very skeptical when it comes to jeans, so I won’t buy anywhere else besides Levi and Diesel,” Earas said.

Microtrends, like the coquette aesthetic, have also been popular amongst students, according to Morkus. The trend, which has been widely popularized by social media, incorporates materials like ribbon, lace and floral print.

“TikTok is our number one way to sort out trends,” said Morkus. “The algorithm lets any one of our peers showcase their fashion, so an entire trend can start from the girl next door.”

First-year liberal studies major Jay Cui Aguirre’s closet staples are skirts, bows and cardigans. Aguirre considers her style to be preppy and usually incorporates lighter colors into her outfits.

Aguirre looks to Japanese pop and Korean pop musical groups, like STAYC, for style inspiration.

Fourth-year studio art major Shaunessy Lopez’s favorite brands are Hysteric Glamour and vintage Puma. Lopez enjoys wearing leg warmers and hopes to continue styling them during the transition into spring.

CSULB students will continue to showcase their unique styles across campus as the season transitions.