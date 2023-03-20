Putting the petal to the metal

There are a couple local nurseries taking advantage of the upcoming spring season, despite experiencing a long winter recently.

H&H Nursery in Lakewood, Calif. has been a family-owned business since 1976. However, they initially opened in Downey. Since moving to Lakewood in 1985, their nursery has been a staple in the community.

Within the last few years, some of the botanicals highest in demand are anything dealing with families or friends starting an orchard of their own. Cindy Bartle, from H&H, mentioned schools are really encouraging this concept because it helps get families excited about growing and picking their own vegetables and fruit.

“Anything bright and colorful as far as flowers go is always popular,” Bartle said. “Drought tolerant and low water items are also important and many people are incorporating a mix of succulents and low water plants to cut back on watering.”

Inevitably, springtime influences the nursery to become more beautiful. However with the ongoing cold nights lately, there’s been a delay in this year’s “spring” plants.

Spring is a busier time for nurseries and garden centers, Bartle said. In order to plant their gardens, their many devoted and longtime clients are patiently waiting for the weather to be cooperative.

Sergio Vargas of Mezcala Nursery in Long Beach relates to something similar in terms of their growth both in business and the plants themselves.

Having started the Mezcala Nursery back in 2008, Vargas already had some insight on running a botanical business from his dad, who had operated a nursery back in the day, as well.

With so much experience, some of Vargas’ favorite succulents to grow are Echeverias and Aeonium, also known as Tree Houseleeks, but ornamental plants are another favorite.

His customers seem to have similar tastes as the most popular plants they are selling at the moment are succulents and flower shrubs for the garden.

Those who visit the Mezcala Nursery aren’t always buying something. However, occasionally, they have flowers, shrubs and succulents to give away. Although the staff primarily picks the plants they sell, customers sometimes have their own plants to supply.

An influx of consumers typically comes around during the spring season. However, just like H&H Nursery, the recent rainy weather has taken a toll on their business. Regardless, the nursery is determined to bring in more customers and plant lovers this spring and the rest of the year.

“It is really important to gain exposure by springtime because that’s when a lot of people are looking for plants and most of them are flowering,” Vargas said.

At the end of the day, the main goal of these nurseries is to supply young plants, saplings, and flowers to gardens, agriculture, conservation and nearby communities.

It’s important to support these local businesses, especially in the spirit of celebrating the spring season.