Car fans have a wheely good time at Thunder Thursday

Hundreds of car fans raced over to The Pike Outlets streets to check out the latest exotic and racing cars along with motorcycles at Thunder Thursday.

Previewing the highly anticipated Long Beach Grand Prix, over a dozen of racers, whom some are competing in the Indy 500, were present showcasing their sports cars for anyone to take photos and drool a little in awe.

Free autographs signed by some of the drivers and teams like JG Wentworth and Michelin were available to attendees at the event and led to a long line with excited fans including children and adults.

The Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge took place during Thunder Thursday and was held at the same race track being used for the race on the weekend.

Many professional racers came to show out in attempt to win the challenge. One of the first round races included two-time Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden and four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves.

“We [pit crew at Penske] have been in the Indianapolis 500 pit stop and probably won 12 of those competitions. It’s great to be here,” Newgarden said. “I love Long Beach, one of my favorite events of the year.”

Castroneves, who lost the first round of the Pit Stop challenge to Newgarden, was very optimistic about the weekend.

“If I don’t have an amazing group behind me it would be impossible for me to race so it is exactly what we need, this is a team sport by the way,” Castroneves said following his loss. “People sometimes mistake that because we [the drivers] are the ones in here with the helmet. These guys and girls, they are the true champions.”

Although many people came to see the cars, a lot of people enjoyed the music, food photo ops and free merchandise handed out throughout the evening. There were even attendees dressed up as superheroes like Deadpool and others even came in an inflatable dinosaur.

This event was a great preview on what car fans can look forward to at the Long Beach Grand Prix, sponsored by Acura, occurring April 14-16. The event is expected to see over 100,000 attendees following last year’s 185,000 attendance.

Long Beach resident Kerry Weiss has lived in the city for over 19 years, but she will be attending the Grand Prix starting Friday for the very first time.

“I’m actually the guest at one of the pit hospitality suites,” she said. “I’m interested in seeing up close just how fast and loud these cars really are. It’s nice that Long Beach gets to host this huge event.”

Ricky Ortiz has only lived in Long Beach for a couple of years, but has already noticed the diverse influence incorporated into the event.

“I recognized the cultural impact that the Grand Prix has on our city,” Ortiz said. “It’s historical and a unique factor that allows Long Beach to stand out amongst our area.”