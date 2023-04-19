Netflix’s “Love Is Blind,” more like “Love is Behind” with delay

Season four of Netflix’s reality TV show “Love Is Blind” attempted to have its first-ever live reunion special on Sunday.

The reunion was scheduled to go live at 5 p.m., but it never happened. When 5 p.m. came around, an error message from Netflix appeared on the screen.

“We’re having trouble playing this title right now. Please try again later,” the streaming service stated.

As minutes went by the internet went crazy, everyone was confused, asking if it was just their Netflix account not working, or if it was an actual malfunction.

Twitter was immediately filled with memes about “Love is Blind” and fans were reacting to the delay. The #LoveIsBlindLIVE hashtag was trending, and nobody knew what was going on until Netflix tweeted five minutes in, “Love is…late #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be on in 15 minutes!” But even then, the reunion was still not live.

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez added to Twitter “Someone call Lucia the seamstress to fix this. I believe in her.” Lucia was a seamstress brought in last minute to tailor one of the groom’s suits and she did a great job.

The biggest upset to some viewers from all of this is some people were able to watch the live reunion. Many started to point out Netflix was working and they were watching the show.

Because of this, people started going live on Instagram and TikTok just so they could share their TV screens and viewers could join in and watch along.

Finally, an hour and a half later, Netflix tweeted an apology for not planning accordingly and stated they were filming the reunion and it would be released on Netflix “as soon as humanly possible.”

In good news, “Love Is Blind” season four’s “The Reunion” is now on Netflix for subscribers to watch.