Survival tips that put the hella in Coachella

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is a yearly music and arts event that takes place in Indio, Calif., showcasing a wide range of musicians, as well as visual attractions like sculpture and installation art.

With an average audience of 250,000 people in the middle of Coachella Valley, it could get quite overwhelming.

Before attending, there are numerous tips to keep in mind, whether you’re a new attendee or a returning guest.

For instance, with the festival taking place in the middle of the Colorado Desert, it’d be a good idea to apply some sunscreen before heading out and to reapply while you’re there.

Shorts, tank tops and any other bohemian style clothing has become a tradition the last couple of years. So, if someone wanted to dress in the Coachella attire standard, summer clothes are ideal. At least with sunscreen, your body is protected from potential sunburns.

While on the topic of clothing, you want to make sure that you are comfortable. It doesn’t hurt to look up the weather forecast before attending. Summer-inspired clothing would be ideal, though it isn’t mandatory. Wear things that you feel confident and secure in.

It’d be best to keep water on you or by your side at all times, too. There are many places to purchase water at the venue.

However, packing some of your own is also a good idea, as waiting in line may not be super comfortable. It’s also be convenient to keep some extra necessities at your rest stop.

When it comes to rest stops, the benefit of camping on-site is that you have a place to relax between performances without having to put up with traffic getting in and out of the festival.

On the other hand, renting a residence away from the festival grounds will allow you to unwind and get a good night’s sleep.

If you know you’re going to want to document the experience, don’t forget to charge up your devices before hitting the venue. An alternative could be packing a portable charger to decrease the chances of your phone or camera dying when you need it most.

Lastly, don’t forget to have a good time. Everyone travels to Coachella in order to see their favorite artists and enjoy themselves. Allow yourself to do the same.