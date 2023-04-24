Book lovers rejoice at the 43rd L.A. Times Festival of Books

Coachella was not the only festival happening this past weekend. For the 43rd year, the Los Angeles Times hosted its annual Festival of Books on the vibrant campus of the University of Southern California (USC) from April 22 to April 23.

The Festival of Books is a hub for all book lovers, whether it be poetry or science fiction, to discover new people, new places and of course, new books. The festival invited renowned authors such as V.E. Schwab, Kate DiCamillo and two-time guest Max Greenfield to speak about their latest work and offer insight into the writer’s world.

However, books are not all that were featured this weekend. The rich tones of musical guests rang through the air at the USC Stage throughout the weekend, drawing guests in for an afternoon of dance and song.

Each day started off with a kickoff performance by the Trojan Marching Band followed by several performances by artists such as MATEO, an indie/pop musician from the local Los Angeles area and USC’s very own Trojan singer-songwriter, Hailey Wild.

Festival-goers, young and old, were welcome to the literary event of the year, but there was also a fair share of four-legged friends roaming around campus. While they may not be able to read, various dogs still had plenty of treats and toys to look forward to at the event.

The L.A. Times Festival of Books has grown into a single weekend for readers across the nation to fully indulge in their passion for books and writing. With over 500 participants, the festival offers guests the opportunity to learn and hear from their favorite authors, as well as support independent booksellers along the way.

If you missed it this year, the Festival of Books will return in 2024 for another weekend of literary festivities.