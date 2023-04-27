Beach Pride Events’ “Spring Fling” is in the works

Beach Pride Events’ annual “Big Event” concert is currently in the works, although details on the event remain unknown.

The “Spring Fling” concert, also known as Associated Students Inc.’s “Big Event” is held nearly every year by ASI and Beach Pride Events. The event is a small concert held exclusively for students, faculty and alumni.

A statement from Shannon Couey, ASI’s communications coordinator, informed students that there are currently no updates on who will be performing at this year’s “Spring Fling” concert, or when it will take place, but an event is currently being planned.

“[ASI] has been working on the event and we are hopeful to host it,” said Couey. “With that said, we are still working on it and can’t share any details just yet.”

In previous years, ticket prices ranged from as low as $10 to $40 and were only available for members of the CSULB community. In 2019, Beach Pride Events hosted Grammy Award-winning artist Daniel Caesar. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Big Event concert was brought back in 2022, featuring a performance from another Grammy award winner Giveon.

Second year healthcare administration major Chelsea Ngo attended last’s year “Big Event” and remarked that it was a unique experience.

“I had so much fun at the event. It was an experience that I wasn’t expecting to get,” Ngo said. “I would consider attending again depending on the artist, but as of now I’m excited to see [this year’s] lineup.”

Students can look forward to hearing more information from ASI regarding this year’s “Spring Fling” event in the coming weeks. Couey said interested students can stay up-to-date by following ASI on social media or by checking the ASI website frequently for updates.