Five local events making waves this summer

As the bitter wind rolls out and the warm sun moves in, off-season students are eager to repair months of pent up college burnout. Luckily, Southern California hosts a slew of common remedies, from food markets to festivals.

From Long Beach to Huntington and Irvine, there’s something for everyone.

1. Huntington Beach Foodie Fest

Hosted by the Weekend Night Market, this new summer series will run every first Friday of the month, from June to August at Golden West College.

According to its website, the event will feature a diverse array of cuisines and flavors, both savory and sweet. Admission is free for all attendees, making this a top-contender for broke college kids. Hungry yet?

2. I Love RnB Festival

On Saturday, May 27, Long Beach’s Queen Mary Park will host an all-day concert featuring esteemed R&B artists like Ashanti, Ja Rule, Keyshia Cole and Fabolous. In addition to a 13-person lineup, the 90s focused festival offers food, merchandise, art installations and bars.

General Admission tickets start at $99, while VIP, which grants access to express entry and a front-of-stage section, starts at $299. Get them while they’re hot.

3. Long Beach Night Dive

Not a festival person? Long Beach’s Aquarium of the Pacific may have just what’s needed.

Geared toward an 18 and over audience, the three hour event includes live music, food trucks, cash bars and art installations. Aside from the live band, the aquarium will also host several DJ’s to spin in the aquatic exhibits, making the experience fully immersive.

While the Night Dives are especially popular in summer, don’t fret if duty calls. The event is set to make several appearances throughout the end of the year.

At a $30 price point, the aquarium might be a perfect night out.

4. Sad Summer Festival

For those with tendencies to wallow in the summer, look no further.

With performances from standout alternative artists like Mom Jeans, Hot Mulligan and Taking Back Sunday, the event comes just in time for those getting bored of rollercoasters and cotton candy.

The tour, hosted by Journeys and Converse, makes a stop in Irvine on July 29 at the FivePoint Amphitheatre. While the cost of tickets in the pit can be pricey, mid-range seats vary from $39 to $100.

Whether it be riding the rail or sticking to a nosebleed, a day spent screaming is a day not wasted.

5. Outloud at WeHo Pride

As June peers around the corner, Pride events begin to stack in commemoration and celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. Outloud at WeHo is one of many frontrunners.

Taking place over the weekend of June 2, the West Hollywood Park festival is packed with a tight lineup featuring guests like Carly Rae Jepsen, Peach Pit and Grace Jones.

Outloud promotes the event as an inclusive safe-space for advocating and amplifying queer voices. Single-day passes run from $34 to $104, while weekend passes range from $79 to $259.

At the end of the day, no event is necessary to make or break a summer vacation. When all else fails, find a new hobby or chat with some friends. Entertainment can come from any avenue, so get creative!