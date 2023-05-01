The Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden offers CSULB students a quiet respite for studying, meditation and relaxation. Photo credit: Christal Gaines-Emory
Escaping from finals frustration in Long Beach

Looking for a spot to destress in Long Beach near campus? From gardens, nature walks, plant stores and local coffee shops, the city has many great places to escape from the stress of the final weeks of the spring semester.

1. Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden

Located on campus, the Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden is the perfect place for students to take a mental health break. Photo credit: Christal Gaines-Emory

Students attending Long Beach State have the opportunity to enter the Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden for free. The garden features a wide variety of vibrant flowers, seating areas, photo opportunities and the beloved koi fish. The garden also offers many mental health activities throughout the year, including yoga on the lawn and meditation classes. Reservations are required to visit the Japanese Garden, to reserve a spot visit their website. A reservation allows up to six guests to visit the garden.

2. Local Harvest Farmers Market

The seasonal produce is available every Wednesday at the Local Harvest Farmers Market. Photo credit: Christal Gaines-Emory

The Local Harvest Farmers Market is open on Wednesdays from 3-7 p.m. in the Marine Stadium located at 5255 E. Paoli Way in Long Beach. Many vendors provide different products, such as fresh produce, jams and vegan baked goods as well as homemade jewelry and artisanal coffee. Local Harvest Farmers Market provides a warm and welcoming environment, completed with live music performances for attendees to enjoy.

3. 2nd and PCH

2ND and PCH offers many retail store options as well as casual seating with a marina view. Photo credit: Christal Gaines-Emory

The 2nd and PCH shopping center offers opportunities for retail therapy along with different cuisines including homemade pasta, sushi and modern Mexican food. Overlooking the bay, 2nd and PCH is a popular place for study dates and hang out sessions. With free Wi-Fi, ample parking and a variety of dining and drink options, 2nd and PCH is a great spot for CSULB students to escape from campus.

4. Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve

A snowy white egret prepares to dive into the water at the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve. Photo credit: Christal Gaines-Emory

The Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve offers visitors an ideal respite in nature, complete with snowy egrets, small fish and natural landscapes. From mudflats to marshes, the reserve provides habitats to hundreds of different species of plants and animals. The Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve offers wildlife viewing, tours and five miles of hiking trails all for free. Located at 18000 CA-1, Huntington Beach, the reserve is a short and scenic drive from the CSULB campus.

5. Seal Beach Animal Care Center

Alfie stood still, interested in the camera before playfully skitting inside to curiously poke around visitors in the main room at the Seal Beach Animal Care Center.. Photo credit: Renzo Pocasangre

The Seal Beach Animal Care Center offers volunteering opportunities, allowing visitors to spend time with cats and dogs. Petting animals has proven to naturally reduce stress by lowering cortisol levels as well as lowering blood pressure. SBACC is a nonprofit, no-kill animal shelter with plenty of animals to nurture. Anyone interested in volunteering for SBACC can apply online; they can choose to volunteer for either cats or dogs and attend an orientation.

