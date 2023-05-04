Hottest hair trends to beat the summer heat

As students head into the summer season, Long Beach State student hair trends are heating up, with bold and vibrant colors, playful cuts and bold accessories taking center stage.

Whether you’re looking to make a bold statement or embrace a more natural style, the latest hair trends are sure to turn heads and spark conversation.

Ribbon Up Your Hair: The Summer Trend You Can’t Miss

Hair ribbons are undoubtedly one of the most popular fashion accessories of the moment. They have become increasingly trendy in recent years, appearing on runways and in street-style looks around the world. Ribbons offer a versatile and stylish way to elevate any hairstyle and add a feminine touch to any outfit.

If you’re looking for a way to incorporate a bow into your hairstyle, a ponytail or half-up style is always a reliable option. However, for a more daring and unique look, consider going big with an oversized bow. This bold choice instantly creates a statement and adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to any outfit, especially when paired with a sleek, minimalist silhouette and monochrome colors.

What’s this buzz about dyed buzz cuts?

There is no better place to display your creative side than on the back of your head. A dyed buzz cut is the perfect hairstyle for anyone seeking to make a bold statement whilst maintaining a relaxed hairstyle.

“By dyeing a buzzcut, you can make your hair a topic of conversation and keep reinventing new designs every few weeks when you need a haircut,” CSULB student Reilly Gallagher said.

This style is ideal for individuals who are uncertain but have a knack for making a bold fashion statement that will turn heads. Unleash your inner artist and shave that head!

Top Knots: The Top Hairdo of the Summer

While buns are not a new hairstyle, there are a variety of buns that can provide a drastically different look. Whether you are going for the coveted “clean-girl” look for the summer, or want something edgier and reminiscent of the Y2K era, there are many types of buns to convey different styles.

“A normal bun is very simple to achieve— To get the look, simply pull your hair up into a high ponytail, twist it into a bun, and secure it with a hair tie,” says Sweet 1017 Hair Salon employee Emma Sharman. “To achieve a Y2K look, you can sharply part your hair and slick it back with gel while tying it up into a bun.”

With a wide array of trending hairstyles to choose from, Long Beach State students are set to have a summer full of self-expression and style.