Inspirational women throughout the decades

Throughout the years, many inspirational women have paved the way for the modern woman by breaking stigmas, glass ceilings and marching to the beat of their own drum.

Inspirational women have been a massive part of society throughout the years. Whether it was them breaking the rules, setting new standards or embracing their womanhood, they helped shape and mold the women of past, present and future generations.

Jumping back to the 1960s, there were many well-known women, but none quite like Marilyn Monroe. What made her so popular and inspirational?

Monroe was an inspirational woman who changed beauty standards in many impactful ways. She was considered one of the world’s sexiest women. She was not twig skinny, which was monumental for society at the time and still is to this day. “When someone sports a beauty mark with red lips, Monroe instantly springs to mind,” according to Cady Lang at Time.

To this day, Monroe’s legacy lives on. Many women still aspire to look like, dress like and influence others like her.

Skipping forward to the 1990s, there is a long list of influential women from this era. From Halle Berry to Winona Ryder, to Kate Winslet, Janet Jackson and Alicia Silverstone, the influx of “cool girl” inspirational artists, actresses and models could go on forever.

The ’90s was a time for feminist breakthroughs and empowerment. Another example of inspirational feminism is the girl group Spice Girls. “The girls as a whole promoted female friendship and empowerment,” Meg Kehoe of Romper Entertainment shared in her article. They made an impact and supported girl power the entire time.

Women have always had someone for inspiration. Whether that was their mothers or sisters, or an inspirational political figure or celebrity, there are always the women of the decade who catch the attention of society.

In modern times, there is a group of women who have taken over social media and have become some of the most influential women to exist, according to many. Those women are known as the Kardashian and Jenner sisters.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has taken over society and influenced people all around the world. Whether it’s with their looks, businesses or their educational ventures, the sisters constantly set new trends and pave the way.

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, it is a time when many reflect on the inspirational women in their lives. Women have been paving the way for each other for years on end, and with each new inspirational woman comes new possibilities for those to come.